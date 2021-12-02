After a week of storms and snow, this weekend’s weather forecast might come as a welcome change.

As we’ve moved into December, it has become noticeably colder in recent days with snow and ice becoming a regular fixture on the north and north-east landscape.

Snow in the region has resulted in a large number of schools having to close and gritters out working to make sure roads remain safe from slippery ice.

The cold and snowy weather has resulted it some unfortunate mishaps such as vehicles sliding off roads due to ice.

However, moving into the weekend, it looks like temperatures may be set to rise a little.

Here are the weather forecasts for the Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Elgin, Inverness and Thurso areas in the coming days.

Aberdeen

From Friday to Sunday, the temperature in Aberdeen is due to sit at around 5C during the day.

In the evenings and through the night, it could drop to 2C or 3C, but it is not expected to be below freezing.

Friday morning is set to be the only sunny period, with cloud appearing by around 2pm and sticking fast for the rest of the weekend.

On Saturday morning there is a 60% chance of rain, but otherwise, the weather is forecast to be still and cloudy.

Fraserburgh

There is a slight chance of snow in the Fraserburgh area in the early hours of Friday morning, but it is forecast to turn to rain quickly.

The temperature throughout the weekend will be slightly warmer than in Aberdeen City, with highs of 6C and lows of 3C.

Some sunny spells might occur on Friday during the day, but otherwise the weather is due to be overcast.

Rain is forecast for most of the day on Saturday, but should subside by around 9pm, allowing for a dry Sunday.

Elgin

Friday looks to be a sunny day in Elgin, with sunny spells forecast from 9am until the sun begins to set at around 4pm.

Though there may be some rain in the early hours of Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is due to be cloudy.

Much like in Aberdeenshire, temperatures will be around 5C, with lows of around 3C.

However, later on Sunday evening, the temperature is due to drop to around 1C, with a cold front looming over next week.

Inverness

Inverness will see most weather conditions on Friday, with sun forecast in the morning, cloud in the afternoon and rain in the evening.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy, with temperatures varying around 5C.

Temperatures are due to drop on Sunday, with 4C in the morning quickly turning to 1C in the evening.

With some sunny spells forecast on Sunday afternoon, it is set to be a crisp winter day.

Thurso

Surprisingly, up north is Thurso is forecast to be one of the warmest areas across the north and north-east this weekend.

Temperatures of 7C are forecast on Friday, only dropping slightly to 6C on Saturday and 5C on Sunday.

Heavy rain is forecast on Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning, with light showers following on Saturday afternoon.

Despite that, there may be a few sunny spells throughout the weekend, mostly around 9am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Met Office comment

Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesman said: “We have an area of rain and drizzle moving southeastwards across the UK. There will some transient snow on the leading edge that will mostly affect areas above 200m in elevation.

“This is expected to turn to rain quite quickly therefore we do not anticipate much accumulation of snow across Scotland.

“As we move into Saturday, colder conditions will move in and people will find it quite showery with snow falling above 600m.

“An area of low pressure in the North Sea, sitting to the east of the UK through Sunday, will bring continued showers and breezy conditions especially in the east.”