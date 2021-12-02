Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walkout GPs could make dramatic return to Old Aberdeen – if controversial changes are undone

By Alastair Gossip
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
GPs who walked out of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice could return - if a management overhaul is undone. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A band of GPs who resigned in protest to sweeping changes at their Granite City surgery have offered to come back – if the controversial overhaul is reversed.

The group of nine doctors walked out on Old Aberdeen Medical Practice as health bosses voted through a management restructure, paving the way for a private company to run it.

They claimed their voices had not been listened to throughout the consultation and at the timing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the nine – which were all the GPs on staff at the Sunnybank Road clinic, have extended an olive branch, making their willingness to interview for their old jobs known.

However, they would insist the practice was returned to the previous ‘2C’ public management, which they are pinning future recruitment hopes on.

Old Aberdeen GPs could return

In an open letter to city health bosses, they claim multiple sources have told them care has been “significantly compromised” at the centre, which they say has been left “chronically understaffed”.

“The redesign was, we were told, a product of GP shortages within the city of Aberdeen,” the group wrote.

“Conversely, this project has resulted in the loss of many GPs.

“Of the nine original GPs of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice (OAMP), only one remains on a permanent contract to provide services within the city.”

They also would press for more face-to-face appointments with patients, going against the grain of rising use of remote video call consultations.

“We believe this has done a great deal of damage both to the health of our patients and to the reputation of general practice as a whole,” the doctors told ACHSCP bosses.

Old Aberdeen Medical Practice – what happened after GPs walked out

Newburn Healthcare – which runs Denburn and Mastrick GP practices – is currently providing emergency cover at OAMP, and remains in talks to take over permanently.

The letter, dated November 29, comes in the same week as Aberdeen’s Integration Joint Board, the body overseeing health and social care in the city, voted to close Carden Medical Centre as it struggled to recruit staff.

Both practices were among six to be part of the overhaul – moving them from being run by the NHS and Aberdeen City Health And Social Care Partnership to private firms.

The rejig was voted through a year ago to the day that Carden’s closure was sealed.

While the move faced fierce protest, it was aimed at making the practices more sustainable and brought them in line with the other 22 GP surgeries in Aberdeen.

But the former Old Aberdeen doctors claimed their clinic should be made an exception, given its huge Aberdeen University student patient list made it one of the largest – and least profitable – centres in the city.

An ACHSCP spokesman quickly put paid to any talk of a comeback, however, telling us: “We thank the former OAMP GPs for their letter and offer to return to OAMP.

“There are, however, no plans to reverse the decision to put the practice out to tender in line with the approved redesign for GP services across the city.

“ACHSCP takes patient safety very seriously and have a robust complaints process to investigate any clinical complaints about any of its services.

“We would also like to thank Newburn Medical Practice who stepped in to provide and maintain services to OAMP patients.”

GP services to end at Carden Medical Centre, leaving 8,600 patients in limbo

