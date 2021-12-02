Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman raising money for dementia charity with festive display

By Ellie Milne
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm

An Aberdeen woman is spreading some extra festive cheer this year while trying to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Rebecca Gartly has decorated the outside of her Cove home with Christmas lights and inflatable characters to spread cheer and support a good cause.

Although she always adds some extra festive sparkle to her home, this year she has decided to raise money for Dementia UK.

The Santa Claus and snowman decorations are bringing festive cheer to the Cove street. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

“It’s something I’ve always done, but this year I decided I wanted to do it for charity,” Miss Gartly said.

“My auntie is in a care home with dementia and my partner’s great grandad also has it, so together we chose to raise money for Dementia UK.

“They help other families and support those who are living with this horrible illness.”

Rebecca Gartly and her mum Margaret Gartly. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Spreading festive cheer for a good cause

The display will be switched on every night from 4pm until January 5.

Miss Gartly and her mum, Margaret Gartly, bought all of the decorations themselves and got to work putting them on display in time for the December launch.

They have hung coloured lights on the front of the house and added light-up candy canes, polar bear and gifts to brighten up the outside area.

A large inflatable Santa Claus and snowman add a Christmas touch to Clashrodney Avenue and will bring a smile to passerby’s faces.

The decorations will be on display until January 5. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Miss Gartly added: “I’d like to spread the word about the display as the more people who know about the display, the more we’ll be able to raise for the charity.

Those who go along to see the festive display can donate to Dementia UK by scanning the QR code or adding money to the bucket outside the house.

Alternatively, donations can be made through the Just Giving page here.

