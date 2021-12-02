Aberdeen woman raising money for dementia charity with festive display

An Aberdeen woman is spreading some extra festive cheer this year while trying to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Rebecca Gartly has decorated the outside of her Cove home with Christmas lights and inflatable characters to spread cheer and support a good cause.

Although she always adds some extra festive sparkle to her home, this year she has decided to raise money for Dementia UK.

“It’s something I’ve always done, but this year I decided I wanted to do it for charity,” Miss Gartly said.

“My auntie is in a care home with dementia and my partner’s great grandad also has it, so together we chose to raise money for Dementia UK.

“They help other families and support those who are living with this horrible illness.”

Spreading festive cheer for a good cause

The display will be switched on every night from 4pm until January 5.

Miss Gartly and her mum, Margaret Gartly, bought all of the decorations themselves and got to work putting them on display in time for the December launch.

They have hung coloured lights on the front of the house and added light-up candy canes, polar bear and gifts to brighten up the outside area.

A large inflatable Santa Claus and snowman add a Christmas touch to Clashrodney Avenue and will bring a smile to passerby’s faces.

Miss Gartly added: “I’d like to spread the word about the display as the more people who know about the display, the more we’ll be able to raise for the charity.

Those who go along to see the festive display can donate to Dementia UK by scanning the QR code or adding money to the bucket outside the house.

Alternatively, donations can be made through the Just Giving page here.