Aberdeenshire man who died after being struck by fallen tree during Storm Arwen named

A man who died after his car was struck by a falling tree as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on the north-east has been named.

David Lapage died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was struck by a falling tree around 5.45pm on Friday November 26.

The 35-year-old was driving on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road when the accident happened.

The police van in attendance was also damaged in the severe weather after another tree crushed the vehicle while officers were carrying out inquiries.

In a statement released through the police his family said: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.

“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the road policing unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.”

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the accident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference 2999.