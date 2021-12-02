Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire man who died after being struck by fallen tree during Storm Arwen named

By Lauren Taylor
December 2, 2021, 3:40 pm
David Lapage died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was struck on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road

A man who died after his car was struck by a falling tree as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on the north-east has been named.

David Lapage died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was struck by a falling tree around 5.45pm on Friday November 26.

The 35-year-old was driving on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road when the accident happened.

The police van in attendance was also damaged in the severe weather after another tree crushed the vehicle while officers were carrying out inquiries.

In a statement released through the police his family said: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.

“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the road policing unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.”

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the accident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference 2999.

