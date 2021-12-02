Weather: Pictures from the North-East as snow falls By Claire Clifton Coles December 2, 2021, 4:14 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 7:40 pm A blanket of snow at Chapel of Stoneywood, Fairlie Road near Newhills. Picture by Kami Thomson We bring you pictures as snow falls across the North-East The North-East has seen more than it’s fair share of inclement weather lately, here are pictures as the latest snow and cold weather hits. A gritter became stuck in a ditch on the A920 near Oldmeldrum. Picture By Kenny Elrick A dog walker braves the cold and snow. Picture by Kenny Elrick A snow plow clears A90 southbound near Temple of Fiddes, south of Stonehaven. Picture by Kath Flannery Snow has made for treacherous road conditions, traffic on the bypass near Kingswells. Picture by Kami Thomson Ladyhill road, Countesswells, Aberdeen, blocked by a fallen tree from Storm Arwen now covered in snow. Picture by Paul Glendell Residents were faced with icy roads and snow covered cars. Picture by Kenny Elrick Snow covered hills and icy roads, Chapel of Stoneywood, Fairlie Road at Craibstone.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson Running along the Deeside way cults in the snow. Picture by Paul Glendell Here’s what the weather forecast looks like for your area this weekend after week of snow and wind Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up