Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather: Pictures from the North-East as snow falls

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 2, 2021, 4:14 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 7:40 pm
A blanket of snow at Chapel of Stoneywood, Fairlie Road near Newhills. Picture by Kami Thomson

We bring you pictures as snow falls across the North-East

The North-East has seen more than it’s fair share of inclement weather lately, here are pictures as the latest snow and cold weather hits.

A gritter became stuck in a ditch on the A920 near Oldmeldrum. Picture By Kenny Elrick
A dog walker braves the cold and snow. Picture by Kenny Elrick
A snow plow clears A90 southbound near Temple of Fiddes, south of Stonehaven. Picture by Kath Flannery
Snow has made for treacherous road conditions, traffic on the bypass near Kingswells. Picture by Kami Thomson
Ladyhill road, Countesswells, Aberdeen, blocked by a fallen tree from Storm Arwen now covered in snow. Picture by Paul Glendell
Residents were faced with icy roads and snow covered cars. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Snow covered hills and icy roads, Chapel of Stoneywood, Fairlie Road at Craibstone.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson
Running along the Deeside way cults in the snow. Picture by Paul Glendell

Here’s what the weather forecast looks like for your area this weekend after week of snow and wind

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]