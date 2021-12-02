‘Whatever people need, just ask’: Military deployed to help get Grampian communities back on their feet in the wake of Storm Arwen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Whatever people need, just ask’: Military deployed to help get Grampian communities back on their feet in the wake of Storm Arwen

By Daniel Boal
December 2, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 5:21 pm
The military troops will be performing welfare checks in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Hundreds of armed forces personnel are being deployed across the north-east to support those cut off by Storm Arwen.

With around 3,100 homes still without access to power or running water, army engineers will be assisting SSEN staff with repairs.

Head of Aberdeenshire Council, Jim Savege said: “The scale of the event that we are trying to deal with here is unprecedented.

“We have been checking to see if we need any more resources to help assist communities.

“The absolute bedrock of support has come from community members rolling up their sleeves and checking in on those who need help – we can’t thank people enough along with the police, fire, Red Cross and the council.”

Constantly changing timescale

With cellular service being knocked out in certain areas it has been difficult for assistance teams to liaise with Aberdeenshire Council.

SSEN engineers initially estimated that power would be fully restored by the end of last weekend.

However, as circumstances have changed, so too has the repair timeline – prompting Aberdeenshire Council to reach out for military support.

Jim Savege, Chief Executive of Aberdeenshire Council.<br />Picture by Chris Sumner

Mr Savege added: “We came to a decision on Tuesday that we needed to get more volunteer support in – until then we had been happy that we were supporting the most vulnerable people who were registered with us.

“But, we have had a concern about those people who have done okay but the ever-extending timescale of this is just making things harder for them.”

As time goes on, council bosses will continually assess if more resources can be dedicated to clearing up the devastation left behind by the storm.

Unsure how long military support will be needed

Support from the military will involve teams of soldiers knocking on doors and taking on wellbeing concerns, while staff from 39 engineer regiment out of Kinloss will assist with repairs.

It is currently unclear as to when they will no longer be needed or when communities across the Grampian region will fully bounce back.

Lieutenant Colonel Katy Badham-Thornhill

Lieutenant Colonel Katy Badham-Thornhill said: “Last night we received approval to give military assistance to Aberdeenshire Council in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

“Our task is to work with the very fluid and changing situation on the ground, with the power outage our main priority is to ensure that all the residents in Aberdeenshire have been contacted with vulnerable people being prioritised.”

