These are the Aberdeenshire schools that will be closed on Friday – and the reasons why

By Lauren Taylor
December 2, 2021, 8:01 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 8:02 pm
Tree fallen through a wall on Mid Stocket Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/11/2021

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire will remain closed or partially closed on Friday following the disruption caused last weekend.

It has almost been a week since Storm Arwen battered the north-east, and some areas are still recovering from the chaos.

Residents are going into their eighth day without power, meanwhile, some are still struggling without water supplies.

And some schools in the region have not opened this week due to damages to roofs and power cables among the reasons stated on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Here is a full list of Aberdeenshire schools that will be closed or partially closed on Thursday, December 3:

Crimond School and Nursery

The school remains closed to everyone after it was realised a “considerable amount of work” needs to be carried out to make sure the roof is safe.

Crudie School

School closed to everyone following an ongoing problem with a power line hanging over the entrance to the school.

Cultercullen School

The school will remain closed due to a damaged roof.

St Cyrus School

There is still no power at the school, so it will remain closed to everyone on Friday December 3.

Turriff Academy

The school is partially closed due to staff shortages. The school has asked all S2 pupils to remain at home on Friday December 3, meanwhile all other year groups should attend as normal.

Where possible, work will be loaded on Teams in Glow for S2 pupils to work on at home.

Read more:

Here’s what the weather forecast looks like for your area this weekend after week of snow and wind

Military to help communities still without power after Storm Arwen

Man who died after being struck by fallen tree in Aberdeenshire during Storm Arwen named

