Aberdeen teen Kieran Scholes reported missing

A 16-year-old has been missing from Aberdeen since Wednesday afternoon.

Kieran Scholes was last seen in the Broad Street area of Aberdeen around 2.15pm on Wednesday December 1.

He is described as being medium height and build with dark brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police believe he may be staying in a city centre hotel, however, he also has connections in the Peterhead area.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 1541.