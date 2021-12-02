Aberdeen teen Kieran Scholes reported missing By Lauren Taylor December 2, 2021, 9:32 pm Kieran Scholes, 16, is missing from Aberdeen. A 16-year-old has been missing from Aberdeen since Wednesday afternoon. Kieran Scholes was last seen in the Broad Street area of Aberdeen around 2.15pm on Wednesday December 1. He is described as being medium height and build with dark brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Police believe he may be staying in a city centre hotel, however, he also has connections in the Peterhead area. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 1541. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Man charged after £200,000 of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine found in Aberdeen raid Shaun Ritchie: Police in talks to launch new search using sonar drones as sister backs fresh hunt Aberdeen salon thanks ‘honest citizen’ who discovered equipment stolen in break-in Woman left shaken after being sexually assaulted in Inverness in early hours