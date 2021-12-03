More than 2,000 homes still without power one week on from Storm Arwen

More than 2,000 north-east residents are still without power one week on from Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire was the worst hit area with winds of up to 90mph bringing mass destruction last Friday.

Many of those still without supplies live in rural and isolated communities and have had to cope with freezing conditions throughout the week.

When will power be restored?

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has now restored power to 129,000 homes including more than 1,000 on Thursday.

Throughout the night, teams expected to restore power to a further 1,000 homes if it remained safe to do so.

It is hoped that all remaining customers will get their supply back by the end of the week, with around 1,000 more homes restored on Friday and the final 500 on Saturday.

Storm Arwen: 10pm update A further 1,000 customers have had their power restored throughout the course of today, with power now restored to over 129,000 customers in total since Storm Arwen first struck. To read more on this, visit: https://t.co/OxX6KdtEon pic.twitter.com/T3iVduDFBB — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) December 2, 2021

Mark Rough, director of operations, said: “As Aberdeenshire is the main area which continues to be impacted, we are redeploying additional resources to support restoration efforts, as well as enhancing welfare provisions in the region.

“Our teams are proactively contacting those customers who remain off supply to offer whatever support is required.

“We fully recognise the challenge Storm Arwen has presented to all our customers who have been impacted, particularly those who are still without power, and we would once again like to apologise for the difficulties our customers are facing.”

Where is support available?

SSEN has been working with local partners to organise welfare facilities across Aberdeenshire.

Hot food and drinks are available at a number of locations and teams are also using 4×4 vehicles to deliver to those who are more remote.

The following locations are open on Friday:

Aboyne, car park by The Green (8am-10pm)

Alford, Transport Museum Car Park (8am-10pm)

Banff, Banff Springs Hotel Layby – One Pot Shop Food Van (8am-4pm)

Banff, Fife Lodge Hotel (12pm-2pm, 5pm-7.30pm)

Bogniebrae, Bognie Arms car park (8am-10pm)

Cornhill, Hay Memorial Hall (4.30pm-8pm)

Glenshee, Dalrulzion Hotel (8am-10pm)

Hatton, Village Hall car park (8am-10pm)

Kirriemuir, Near Bon Scott Statue (8am-10pm)

Lumphanan, Village Hall (8am-10pm)

Macduff, The Knowes Hotel (12pm-8pm)

Sauchen, opposite village notice board/bus stop (8am-10pm)

Strathdon, Layby at Bellabeg (8am-10pm)

Tarland, in the Square (11am-10pm)

Torphins, in the Square – 08:00 – 22:00

Turriff, The Haughs (5.30pm-10pm)

Whitehills, The Galley Restaurant (12pm-7pm)

Anyone still off supply who requires support can call SSEN on 105.

Military deployed to help communities

Hundreds of armed forces personnel have been deployed in the north-east to support communities affected by Storm Arwen.

On Thursday, military teams started going door-to-door to help residents with their wellbeing concerns.

Aberdeenshire Council made the decision to reach out to the military as the repair timeline has continued to change.