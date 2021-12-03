Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 2,000 homes still without power one week on from Storm Arwen

By Ellie Milne
December 3, 2021, 7:47 am
SSEN team are still working to restore power one week after Storm Arwen

More than 2,000 north-east residents are still without power one week on from Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire was the worst hit area with winds of up to 90mph bringing mass destruction last Friday.

Many of those still without supplies live in rural and isolated communities and have had to cope with freezing conditions throughout the week.

When will power be restored?

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has now restored power to 129,000 homes including more than 1,000 on Thursday.

Throughout the night, teams expected to restore power to a further 1,000 homes if it remained safe to do so.

It is hoped that all remaining customers will get their supply back by the end of the week, with around 1,000 more homes restored on Friday and the final 500 on Saturday.

Mark Rough, director of operations, said: “As Aberdeenshire is the main area which continues to be impacted, we are redeploying additional resources to support restoration efforts, as well as enhancing welfare provisions in the region.

“Our teams are proactively contacting those customers who remain off supply to offer whatever support is required.

“We fully recognise the challenge Storm Arwen has presented to all our customers who have been impacted, particularly those who are still without power, and we would once again like to apologise for the difficulties our customers are facing.”

Where is support available?

SSEN has been working with local partners to organise welfare facilities across Aberdeenshire.

Hot food and drinks are available at a number of locations and teams are also using 4×4 vehicles to deliver to those who are more remote.

The following locations are open on Friday:

  • Aboyne, car park by The Green (8am-10pm)
  • Alford, Transport Museum Car Park (8am-10pm)
  • Banff, Banff Springs Hotel Layby – One Pot Shop Food Van (8am-4pm)
  • Banff, Fife Lodge Hotel (12pm-2pm, 5pm-7.30pm)
  • Bogniebrae, Bognie Arms car park (8am-10pm)
  • Cornhill, Hay Memorial Hall (4.30pm-8pm)
  • Glenshee, Dalrulzion Hotel (8am-10pm)
  • Hatton, Village Hall car park (8am-10pm)
  • Kirriemuir, Near Bon Scott Statue (8am-10pm)
  • Lumphanan, Village Hall (8am-10pm)
  • Macduff, The Knowes Hotel (12pm-8pm)
  • Sauchen, opposite village notice board/bus stop (8am-10pm)
  • Strathdon, Layby at Bellabeg (8am-10pm)
  • Tarland, in the Square (11am-10pm)
  • Torphins, in the Square – 08:00 – 22:00
  • Turriff, The Haughs (5.30pm-10pm)
  • Whitehills, The Galley Restaurant (12pm-7pm)

Anyone still off supply who requires support can call SSEN on 105.

Military deployed to help communities

Military personnel arriving in Aberdeen to support Aberdeenshire communities with power cuts.
The military troops will be performing welfare checks in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Hundreds of armed forces personnel have been deployed in the north-east to support communities affected by Storm Arwen.

On Thursday, military teams started going door-to-door to help residents with their wellbeing concerns.

Aberdeenshire Council made the decision to reach out to the military as the repair timeline has continued to change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal