Huge jobs win for Scotland as plans unveiled for £110m offshore wind tower factory

By Hamish Penman
December 3, 2021, 11:46 am
Construction on the factory is expected to get underway in January, subject to the project reaching financial close by the end of the year

What will be the UK’s largest offshore wind tower manufacturing facility is to be built in the Highlands.

Located at the Port of Nigg, the factory is expected to support more than 400 direct jobs in manufacturing once it is fully operational, providing reskilling opportunities for oil and gas workers.

Global Energy Group (GEG), which owns the Cromarty Firth site, announced today that is has struck a deal with Haizea Wind Group, a leading offshore wind tower manufacturing specialist, to build the £110 million state-of-the-art facility.

