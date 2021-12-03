Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian steps up efforts to slow spread of Covid in wake of new variant

By Lauren Robertson
December 3, 2021, 2:07 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 2:13 pm
Susan Webb, NHS Grampian director of public health. Picture by Jason Hedges.

NHS Grampian is urging people across the region to comply with Covid regulations after the recent emergence of a new variant.

The health board is supporting the Scottish Government’s Living Safely for Us All campaign, which encourages people to remain vigilant against the virus.

With the Omicron variant now confirmed to have made it north to the Highlands, NHS Grampian is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread in the north-east.

By reinforcing the rules and regulations that are already in place, it is hoped that there will not be a need to introduce new restrictions in the run up to Christmas. 

The campaign focuses on the idea of keeping loved ones and those around you safe by complying with key guidance.

This includes wearing facemasks, meeting outside wherever possible and taking lateral flow tests whenever you meet with someone outside of your household.

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “We’re appealing to people to live safely for us all.

“It’s really important to follow the key Covid-19 protections already in place to help keep you and others safe and prevent the spread of this new variant.”

Getting the vaccine

Today’s government figures show that there are 2,432 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

With the health board set for the “worst winter ever”, NHS Grampian has stressed the importance of booking an appointment for a Covid vaccination if you have not yet done so.

Ms Webb said it remains the most effective thing people can do with the virus still spreading.

She said: “If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, booking an appointment to get your Covid-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus, and stepping up efforts to comply with the guidance in place, particularly testing before meeting up with others, is vital in helping protect communities, and the NHS.”

You can find more information on vaccination centres and vaccination eligibility across NHS Grampian here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]