NHS Grampian steps up efforts to slow spread of Covid in wake of new variant

NHS Grampian is urging people across the region to comply with Covid regulations after the recent emergence of a new variant.

The health board is supporting the Scottish Government’s Living Safely for Us All campaign, which encourages people to remain vigilant against the virus.

With the Omicron variant now confirmed to have made it north to the Highlands, NHS Grampian is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread in the north-east.

By reinforcing the rules and regulations that are already in place, it is hoped that there will not be a need to introduce new restrictions in the run up to Christmas.

The campaign focuses on the idea of keeping loved ones and those around you safe by complying with key guidance.

This includes wearing facemasks, meeting outside wherever possible and taking lateral flow tests whenever you meet with someone outside of your household.

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “We’re appealing to people to live safely for us all.

“It’s really important to follow the key Covid-19 protections already in place to help keep you and others safe and prevent the spread of this new variant.”

Getting the vaccine

Today’s government figures show that there are 2,432 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

With the health board set for the “worst winter ever”, NHS Grampian has stressed the importance of booking an appointment for a Covid vaccination if you have not yet done so.

Ms Webb said it remains the most effective thing people can do with the virus still spreading.

She said: “If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, booking an appointment to get your Covid-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus, and stepping up efforts to comply with the guidance in place, particularly testing before meeting up with others, is vital in helping protect communities, and the NHS.”

You can find more information on vaccination centres and vaccination eligibility across NHS Grampian here.