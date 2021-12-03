Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Conservative offices smeared with letter ‘Q’ and swastika flags in Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
December 3, 2021, 2:32 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 5:10 pm
Parliamentary office on Roseburn Place has been vandalised

Vandals have targeted two Conservative offices in Aberdeen by spray painting them with “despicable” symbols.

The Scottish Parliament office on Rosemount Place and the nearby West Mount Conservative Association building were both targeted overnight.

Both buildings currently play host to several Tory MSPs and their staff, including Douglas Lumsden, Liam Kerr and Tess White.

In both incidents, the letter “Q” – thought to stand for Quisling which is synonymous with the word traitor – and a number of swastikas have been scrawled in white paint.

It is understood that police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

It is not the first time that vandals have attacked political offices around the Rosemount area.

Last year the same two locations were smeared with swear words, swastikas and “Q” letters – also in white paint.

An act that was condemned at the time by former Tory MSP Tom Masson who made use of the office and former Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald – who believed the attack to be politically motivated.

Not fair to staff

The graffiti was first discovered by members of Mr Lumsden’s staff on their way into the office.

A Tory spokesman confirmed that police have been informed.

North East MSP Mr Lumsden, the former city council co-leader, said: “Scottish parliamentary staff came to work this morning and were greeted by this despicable vandalism.

“No one deserves to be faced with this, in what is meant to be a fair and tolerant society.

“Recent appeals for a fairer and more respectful politics were plainly lost on someone.

“It has been reported to the police.”

‘Waste of public funds’

Conservative party members who make use of the office have taken to social media to criticise the “disgraceful” vandalism incident.

North East MSP Liam Kerr added said: “This is what met our staff at our vandalised office this morning. Disgraceful.

“Public money will be wasted on cleaning this up. Our excellent staff shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware on December 3, of two business premises, one in Rosemount Place and one in West Mount Street, being vandalised overnight. The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.”

