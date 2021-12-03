Conservative offices smeared with letter ‘Q’ and swastika flags in Aberdeen

Vandals have targeted two Conservative offices in Aberdeen by spray painting them with “despicable” symbols.

The Scottish Parliament office on Rosemount Place and the nearby West Mount Conservative Association building were both targeted overnight.

Both buildings currently play host to several Tory MSPs and their staff, including Douglas Lumsden, Liam Kerr and Tess White.

In both incidents, the letter “Q” – thought to stand for Quisling which is synonymous with the word traitor – and a number of swastikas have been scrawled in white paint.

It is understood that police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

It is not the first time that vandals have attacked political offices around the Rosemount area.

Last year the same two locations were smeared with swear words, swastikas and “Q” letters – also in white paint.

An act that was condemned at the time by former Tory MSP Tom Masson who made use of the office and former Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald – who believed the attack to be politically motivated.

Not fair to staff

The graffiti was first discovered by members of Mr Lumsden’s staff on their way into the office.

A Tory spokesman confirmed that police have been informed.

North East MSP Mr Lumsden, the former city council co-leader, said: “Scottish parliamentary staff came to work this morning and were greeted by this despicable vandalism.

“No one deserves to be faced with this, in what is meant to be a fair and tolerant society.

“Recent appeals for a fairer and more respectful politics were plainly lost on someone.

“It has been reported to the police.”

Staff met with vandalised office this morning. Public money wasted on repairs!

— Douglas Lumsden MSP (@dlumsden) December 3, 2021

‘Waste of public funds’

Conservative party members who make use of the office have taken to social media to criticise the “disgraceful” vandalism incident.

North East MSP Liam Kerr added said: “This is what met our staff at our vandalised office this morning. Disgraceful.

“Public money will be wasted on cleaning this up. Our excellent staff shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.”

— Liam Kerr (@LiamKerrMSP) December 3, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware on December 3, of two business premises, one in Rosemount Place and one in West Mount Street, being vandalised overnight. The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.”