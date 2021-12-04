Aberdeen schoolboy raises more than £2,000 for cancer charity with 100-mile cycle challenge

A young boy from Aberdeen cycled over 100 miles throughout November – even in the snow – to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

Matthew Strudwick completed an impressive 114 miles during his challenge in aid of Friends of Anchor.

The seven-year-old pedaled his way through all kinds of weather and was even determined to saddle up on Saturday after Storm Arwen battered the area.

He was inspired to take on the challenge after a family friend talked about cycling from Aberdeen to Lewis next summer to raise money for a cancer charity.

Proud mum Rosie said Matthew had become aware of cancer and realised that many people were affected by it and wanted to do something to help.

She said: “His grandad had cancer and he is thankfully OK.

“In their school, there is a couple of children in the same class as Matthew and my older boy, and their mum sadly lost her battle with cancer in the summer.”

Matthew’s teacher at Mile End Primary walked 100 miles in October for Clan in memory of her mum who died of cancer.

Mrs Strudwick added: “So, he’s just been inspired by a few people and decided he would do this himself, and he was determined it was going to be November because he didn’t want to have to wait.”

Matthew chose to raise funds for Friends of Anchor because he wanted to support a charity that not only helped people who have cancer but who carried out research to find something to fix it.

He set himself a target of raising £100 for the local cancer charity, but has smashed that – with more than £2,00o collected through his JustGiving page.

The P3 said: “I feel really really happy, and I feel pretty proud.”

Cycling in the bitter cold and dark to smash target

Matthew admitted that there were days when he did not feel like getting on his bike, but was determined to complete his mission.

Mrs Strudwick said her son only took a few days off from cycling, and did not cycle on Friday when the north-east was bracing themselves for Storm Arwen.

Matthew went out on Saturday and Sunday after the storm and cycled in the snow around the fallen trees, wearing three pairs of gloves to protect his fingers from the bitterly cold wind.

“My favourite cycle was on Tuesday,” he said, “because I got to go under a tree in Victoria Park.”

His mum added: “It had fallen, so he had to get off his bike and slide it and himself under, and he was determined he was going under the tree.”

Either Mrs Strudwick or her husband, David, would accompany their son on his cycles.

She said: “Because we live near the hospital we cycled through it and we found the new building for Friends of Anchor so that’s exciting that we can watch its progress knowing he gave some money.”

His brothers Samuel, nine, and Luke, two, were also out on their bikes supporting their sibling’s efforts.