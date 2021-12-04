Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen schoolboy raises more than £2,000 for cancer charity with 100-mile cycle challenge

By Lauren Taylor
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Matthew, 7, cycled over 100 miles in November to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

A young boy from Aberdeen cycled over 100 miles throughout November – even in the snow – to raise funds for a local cancer charity.

Matthew Strudwick completed an impressive 114 miles during his challenge in aid of Friends of Anchor.

The seven-year-old pedaled his way through all kinds of weather and was even determined to saddle up on Saturday after Storm Arwen battered the area.

He was inspired to take on the challenge after a family friend talked about cycling from Aberdeen to Lewis next summer to raise money for a cancer charity.

Proud mum Rosie said Matthew had become aware of cancer and realised that many people were affected by it and wanted to do something to help.

She said: “His grandad had cancer and he is thankfully OK.

“In their school, there is a couple of children in the same class as Matthew and my older boy, and their mum sadly lost her battle with cancer in the summer.”

Matthew wanted to raise funds for Friends of Anchor after being inspired by many people. Supplied by Rosie Strudwick.

Matthew’s teacher at Mile End Primary walked 100 miles in October for Clan in memory of her mum who died of cancer.

Mrs Strudwick added: “So, he’s just been inspired by a few people and decided he would do this himself, and he was determined it was going to be November because he didn’t want to have to wait.”

Matthew chose to raise funds for Friends of Anchor because he wanted to support a charity that not only helped people who have cancer but who carried out research to find something to fix it.

He set himself a target of raising £100 for the local cancer charity, but has smashed that – with more than £2,00o collected through his JustGiving page.

The P3 said: “I feel really really happy, and I feel pretty proud.”

Cycling in the bitter cold and dark to smash target

Matthew admitted that there were days when he did not feel like getting on his bike, but was determined to complete his mission.

Mrs Strudwick said her son only took a few days off from cycling, and did not cycle on Friday when the north-east was bracing themselves for Storm Arwen.

Matthew went out on Saturday and Sunday after the storm and cycled in the snow around the fallen trees, wearing three pairs of gloves to protect his fingers from the bitterly cold wind.

Matthew sliding under the fallen tree on one of his cycles. Supplied by Rosie Strudwick.

“My favourite cycle was on Tuesday,” he said, “because I got to go under a tree in Victoria Park.”

His mum added: “It had fallen, so he had to get off his bike and slide it and himself under, and he was determined he was going under the tree.”

Either Mrs Strudwick or her husband, David, would accompany their son on his cycles.

Matthew, his mum and his brother enjoying a cycle together. Supplied by Rosie Strudwick.

She said: “Because we live near the hospital we cycled through it and we found the new building for Friends of Anchor so that’s exciting that we can watch its progress knowing he gave some money.”

His brothers Samuel, nine, and Luke, two, were also out on their bikes supporting their sibling’s efforts.

