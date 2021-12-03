Appeal for fresh vote could mean rematch over reopening Union Street

The immediate future of Union Street could be up in the air again – after a sensational move to bring the issue back to the table.

Councillors voted through plans to permanently pedestrianise the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch of the Granite Mile at a fiery meeting last month.

Now, the SNP group wants to pick up the fight – not on the long-term proposals, but on what happens while the final vision is sketched up.

Plans for the tired main shopping street include a £50m food market on the former British Home Stores site, backed by a £20m UK Government grant tied to the pedestrianisation.

However, their motion to overturn last month’s decision not to reopen in the meantime remains in limbo while the lord provost seeks advice from legal officials.

The question of what to do with the 350-metre strip in the meantime – currently blocked off to traffic as part of the remaining physical distancing measures in the city centre – was at the centre of the fiercest debate in November.

It was agreed to leave the area pedestrianised with temporary barriers and planters in place while detailed plans are developed.

Worries for disabled access to Union Street

Concerns over what impact the continued restrictions – and the permanent loss of bus access to the seven busiest stops in Aberdeen – would have on those with disabilities and mobility issues even forced Councillor Marie Boulton to quit her job as city centre masterplan lead.

Compellingly, an advocate for disability campaigners, Hussein Patwa, told councillors the plans would “de facto exclude” those with mobility issues from the city centre.

The SNP group – the largest single group on the council – has now brought forward a motion to have the coronavirus-prompted Spaces For People pedestrianisation removed “at the earliest opportunity”, with access to be reinstated for buses and taxis along Union Street Central.

Service vehicles would also be allowed access if they get the votes, while the taxi rank in Back Wynd would be restored too.

This would all be done in the short term, before a detailed plan for the Granite Mile is drawn up and informed by public consultation.

SNP councillor Michael Hutchison, whose George Street and Harbour wards take in the city centre, said: “We hope to see Union Street opened up to buses in the short term, at least until the council have been able to carry out the engagement they have planned.

“Given the concerns that there have been about accessibility of Union Street under the current arrangements I think that is a reasonable step to take.

“What this motion is not doing is overturning the long-term decision on pedestrianisation.

“We are not saying pedestrianisation will or will not get our support, but we will not commit to any plans without cast iron guarantees that nobody will be excluded from our city centre.”

Shoogly peg: Ruling administration could lose a vote on Union Street reopening

All eyes would be on the vote a week on Monday, given the shoogly peg on which the minority Conservative, Labour and independent administration hangs.

Without Mrs Boulton’s vote, their 22 votes become 21. If her two Independent Alliance colleagues vote with her, the tally reduces to 19.

Labour councillor Ross Grant substituted himself out of the Union Street vote last month on the basis of his employment with city centre trade body Aberdeen Inspired.

If he abstains again, the administration would lose another voice.

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton’s casting vote as finance convener last month sealed the way forward.

Tonight, he said: “The decision on Union Street Central was made less than a month ago as part of the £150m investment plans for regenerating the city centre and beachfront.

“It would seem to me incredibly ill-thought-out to now try and unpick aspects of that decision given the planning and adjustments businesses and others will have made.

“At the time of the decision, a commitment was given that there would be a principle of no detriment embedded in the permanent plans which was welcomed by all committee members.

“Work will be done to increase and enhance the public realm for folk with accessibility issues as works to improve the city centre are carried out.”

Even without the above arithmetic, the minority administration might lose a vote on Union Street

On the other side of the argument, the Liberal Democrats brought forward similar proposals to the SNP and would vote with them again if the debate is allowed to be heard.

Group leader Ian Yuill tonight said: “We believe Aberdeen residents deserve to have all 45 councillors making a decision about the closure of Union Street.

“If it is allowed, we will certainly be supporting reopening Union Street to at least buses and taxis.

“This is about the council keeping its word about Spaces For People being temporary.”

The maths already begins to look ominous before considering the additional vote of Councillor Alan Donnelly – a former Tory who now stands as an unaligned independent after his sexual assault conviction.

A long-time opponent of Union Street pedestrianisation, he tells us he “has no loyalties to anyone” and is “out on a limb”.

“Through Covid, Union Street has been closed for more than a year and it is just a complete mess, if there is a debate we will just have to see which way it goes,” he said.

Claims of procedural wrangling to keep Union Street vote off the table

And so, the SNP’s Mr Hutchison – who has been told his motion meets legal standards – claims Lord Provost Barney Crockett “hiding behind” council rules, known as standing orders, to keep it off the agenda later this month.

He told us: “The process of submitting this motion started within days of the decision to leave Union Street closed to buses. I have been told by officers that the final wording was competent and submitted on time, so it’s disappointing the motion hasn’t been added to the agenda yet.

“As a council we made a promise that Spaces for People would be temporary and that promise was broken with the votes of just four councillors.

“That is a decision which should be made by all 45 councillors and I think it would be a tragedy for our local democracy if that were blocked by procedural chicaneries.”

However, Lord Provost Barney Crockett told us officers were still considering the legal ramifications of the SNP’s move – despite official assurances that their motion bears scrutiny.

“We are just waiting on an agreed position from them, is my understanding,” Mr Crockett said.

“Officers will come back to me with a judgment and I am waiting to hear that it is competent.

“I will look at it when it comes but I would normally add it to the agenda if it is deemed competent – we will see what comes forward.”