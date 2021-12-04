Tributes pour in for driver killed after crashing into tree on B993 near Ardmore Wood

A man who died after his car left the road and struck a tree on the B993 near Ardmore Wood has been named by police as Robert McGhee.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision that involved a black Audi S3 on the Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road at around 9pm on November 29.

Mr McGhee, who is from the Ballater area has been described by family members as “helpful, hardworking, caring, polite” with the “biggest of hearts you could ever meet.”

His family have led tributes on social media and have released a statement via the police.

It said: “It’s with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us. A loving son, fiancé, grandson & nephew, his big blue eyes & long eyelashes melted everyone.

“He was the most helpful, hardworking, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet. The world has lost a treasure that can never be replaced. You will be in our hearts for ever more.”

Sergeant Chris Smith, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Robert at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident that has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a green coloured 4×4 described as a jeep who is believed to have stopped at the scene and their information may be of assistance to our investigation.”

Details can be passed to the police on 101 quoting reference 3433 of 29 November, 2021.