Stonehaven youngsters plant cherry blossom trees for Glover project

Pupils from local schools planted 120 cherry blossom trees in a Stonehaven park to mark the north-east community’s links with Japan.

Mineralwell Park will “thrill and enchant” future generations after 120 trees were planted as part of a project marking 150 years of the UK’s friendship with Japan.

Local pupils from Mill of Forest, Arduthie and Dunnottar primary schools joined Stonehaven Sea Cadets and Stonehaven Horizon Group to create the memorial garden.

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, explained that the garden took four years of planning, including a year lost because of the pandemic.

He said: “Seeing the primary school pupils and members of the community involved in the project makes all the time and effort worthwhile.

“Good things are worth the wait.”

Glover is an ‘enduring symbol’ for north-east

The garden is dedicated to the memory of Thomas Blake Glover, who Mr Bowie described as an “enduring symbol” for the north-east.

Born in Fraserburgh in 1838, the so-called Scottish Samurai founded what would become the Mitsubishi Corporation and the Japan Brewery Company, later the Kirin Brewery Company.

His achievements also inspired the Scottish Samurai Awards, which have been running for more than 25 years.

Mr Bowie added: “For years to come, this garden will thrill and enchant generations who will ask about the Glover legacy.”

The project was delivered in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, with

taking the local lead.

She said: “I am grateful to all who have worked with me over the last four years to achieve what I think will be an asset to Stonehaven and an attraction in its own right in the north-east of Scotland.”

Yasumasa Nagamine, Japanese ambassador to the UK said the Sakura Cherry Tree Project will be a “celebration of the cordial ties between Japan and the UK.”

He added: “Just like our relationship, these trees will grow stronger as they mature and, each year when they blossom, I hope they bring joy to people across the UK and remind them of the deep friendship between our two nations and peoples.”