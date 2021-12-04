Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven youngsters plant cherry blossom trees for Glover project

By Lauren Taylor
December 4, 2021, 2:43 pm

Pupils from local schools planted 120 cherry blossom trees in a Stonehaven park to mark the north-east community’s links with Japan.

Mineralwell Park will “thrill and enchant” future generations after 120 trees were planted as part of a project marking 150 years of the UK’s friendship with Japan.

Local pupils from Mill of Forest, Arduthie and Dunnottar primary schools joined Stonehaven Sea Cadets and Stonehaven Horizon Group to create the memorial garden.

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, explained that the garden took four years of planning, including a year lost because of the pandemic.

He said: “Seeing the primary school pupils and members of the community involved in the project makes all the time and effort worthwhile.

“Good things are worth the wait.”

Glover is an ‘enduring symbol’ for north-east

The garden is dedicated to the memory of Thomas Blake Glover, who Mr Bowie described as an “enduring symbol” for the north-east.

Born in Fraserburgh in 1838, the so-called Scottish Samurai founded what would become the Mitsubishi Corporation and the Japan Brewery Company, later the Kirin Brewery Company.

His achievements also inspired the Scottish Samurai Awards, which have been running for more than 25 years.

Mr Bowie added: “For years to come, this garden will thrill and enchant generations who will ask about the Glover legacy.”

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP with Stonehaven and district councillor Wendy Agnew.

The project was delivered in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, with

taking the local lead.

She said: “I am grateful to all who have worked with me over the last four years to achieve what I think will be an asset to Stonehaven and an attraction in its own right in the north-east of Scotland.”

Yasumasa Nagamine, Japanese ambassador to the UK said the Sakura Cherry Tree Project will be a “celebration of the cordial ties between Japan and the UK.”

He added: “Just like our relationship, these trees will grow stronger as they mature and, each year when they blossom, I hope they bring joy to people across the UK and remind them of the deep friendship between our two nations and peoples.”

