Storm Barra to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues yellow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north-east, just a week after the region was battered by Storm Arwen.

Strong winds are expected to hit the east coast from 9am on Tuesday until the early hours of Wednesday.

This spell of harsh weather has been named Storm Barra by the Irish Met Office.

Once again, the area has been warned to expect disruption to transport services as well as potential road and bridge closures.

It is possible that some areas could have problems with power supplies, which will come as a blow as many houses across Aberdeenshire have only just got power back.

#StormBarra has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK and snow to northern areas on Tuesday and into Wednesday Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/c6oMOwwa4m — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

A taskforce of specialists has been pulled together to help the region recover, but the man leading the effort admitted this weekend that Storm Arwen had been “far and above” what they had anticipated.

However, this week’s wind is not expected to be as strong – but snow is also forecast.

Snow warnings

There is a yellow weather warning in place for central areas of the country, including Aviemore.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across Scotland and northern England

Tuesday 1100 – 2359

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Uou00iUWVf — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

People in these areas are being urged to prepare for possible road closures and transport disruptions. There is also a chance that rural communities could be cut off.

The worst of this week’s snow is forecast to hit from around 11am on Tuesday through the day until the early hours of Wednesday.

Heavy snow could fall as far east as Stonehaven, but is not expected to be as bad in Aberdeen city centre.