Storm Arwen: Aberdeenshire Council urges anyone without power to call 105 as work continues to restore final 30 homes

Engineers are working to get the power back at the final 30 homes left in the dark since last Friday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have been working round-the-clock to fix the power at thousands of homes across the region.

There are 30 homes still without power known to the authorities, but Aberdeenshire Council is asking anyone still having problems to call 105.

This is because there may be areas where records show power has been restored but the company needs to know if it still isn’t.

Council employees, police officers and the military are continuing to visit identified properties in Aberdeenshire to check where help is needed.

Weather update

More stormy weather is forecast this week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for wind and snow from Tuesday morning.

The latest bout, named Storm Barra by the Irish Met Office, is expected to include heavy snow for inland areas of Aberdeenshire, with strong winds forecast in the east coast of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Tonight, meanwhile, there is patchy rain, sleet and snow expected from the west. It is possible that snow may lay on some of the higher roads.

The majority of primary routes will be gritted this evening and again tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon is expected to be dry and bright, however, there is a risk of ice in places.

Heavy snow is expected to fall inland areas of Aberdeenshire, while strong winds are expected to hit the east coast of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Welfare and community facilities

Here is a list of all the facilities available for hot food, showers, WiFi or charging points:

Banff and Buchan

Whitehills, The Galley : open until 6.30pm, no booking required.

: open until 6.30pm, no booking required. Banff Fife Lodge Hotel : open between 5pm and 8pm, no booking required

: open between 5pm and 8pm, no booking required Macduff Knowes Hotel: open until 8pm, booking required

Formartine

Ellon Community Campus : open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost)

: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost) Ythanview Hotel, Methlick : open until 5pm, no booking required

: open until 5pm, no booking required The Haughs, Turriff: catering van open until 10pm

Garioch

Inverurie Community Campus : open until 5.30pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost)

: open until 5.30pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost) Sauchen/Cluny (opposite village notice board and bus stop): Catering van open until 5pm

Kincardine and Mearns

Portlethen Swimming Pool : open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging points (no cost)

: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging points (no cost) Stonehaven Leisure Centre: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging points (no cost)

Marr

Lumphanan Village Hall : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Bellabeg, Strathdon (layby across from shop) : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Aboyne car park (by the green) : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Alford Transport Museum car park : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Tarland (in the square) : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Banchory Sports Village : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Torphins (the square) : catering van open until 10pm

: catering van open until 10pm Bogniebrae, Bognie Arms car park: catering van open until 10pm

All Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities are open as normal. Hot showers are still available at leisure facilities for residents who still need them and WiFi and mobile phone/device charging is available.