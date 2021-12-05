Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Aberdeenshire Council urges anyone without power to call 105 as work continues to restore final 30 homes

By Lauren Taylor
December 5, 2021, 4:59 pm Updated: December 5, 2021, 5:01 pm
Work is ongoing to restore power to last 30 homes following Storm Arwen.

Engineers are working to get the power back at the final 30 homes left in the dark since last Friday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have been working round-the-clock to fix the power at thousands of homes across the region.

There are 30 homes still without power known to the authorities, but Aberdeenshire Council is asking anyone still having problems to call 105.

This is because there may be areas where records show power has been restored but the company needs to know if it still isn’t.

Council employees, police officers and the military are continuing to visit identified properties in Aberdeenshire to check where help is needed.

Weather update

More stormy weather is forecast this week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for wind and snow from Tuesday morning.

The latest bout, named Storm Barra by the Irish Met Office, is expected to include heavy snow for inland areas of Aberdeenshire, with strong winds forecast in the east coast of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Tonight, meanwhile, there is patchy rain, sleet and snow expected from the west. It is possible that snow may lay on some of the higher roads.

The majority of primary routes will be gritted this evening and again tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon is expected to be dry and bright, however, there is a risk of ice in places.

Heavy snow is expected to fall inland areas of Aberdeenshire, while strong winds are expected to hit the east coast of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Welfare and community facilities

Here is a list of all the facilities available for hot food, showers, WiFi or charging points:

Banff and Buchan

  • Whitehills, The Galley: open until 6.30pm, no booking required.
  • Banff Fife Lodge Hotel: open between 5pm and 8pm, no booking required
  • Macduff Knowes Hotel: open until 8pm, booking required

Formartine

  • Ellon Community Campus: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost)
  • Ythanview Hotel, Methlick: open until 5pm, no booking required
  • The Haughs, Turriff: catering van open until 10pm

Garioch

  • Inverurie Community Campus: open until 5.30pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging (no cost)
  • Sauchen/Cluny (opposite village notice board and bus stop): Catering van open until 5pm

Kincardine and Mearns

  • Portlethen Swimming Pool: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging points (no cost)
  • Stonehaven Leisure Centre: open until 5pm with showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile charging points (no cost)

Marr

  • Lumphanan Village Hall: catering van open until 10pm
  • Bellabeg, Strathdon (layby across from shop): catering van open until 10pm
  • Aboyne car park (by the green): catering van open until 10pm
  • Alford Transport Museum car park: catering van open until 10pm
  • Tarland (in the square): catering van open until 10pm
  • Banchory Sports Village: catering van open until 10pm
  • Torphins (the square): catering van open until 10pm
  • Bogniebrae, Bognie Arms car park: catering van open until 10pm

All Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities are open as normal. Hot showers are still available at leisure facilities for residents who still need them and WiFi and mobile phone/device charging is available.

