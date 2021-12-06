Lorraine Kelly to join Aberdeen University’s virtual carol service

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lorraine Kelly will join Aberdeen University’s annual Celebration of Carols event this year.

The event is being held virtually for the second year, and the TV presenter will do a reading of The Night Before Christmas.

She will also feature in a video supporting the university’s Christmas appeal to support disadvantaged students.

A pre-recorded broadcast filmed at the picturesque King’s College will be posted to YouTube on December 15 at 7.30pm.

What to expect

The service will feature carols by university chamber choir as well as readings from alumni Andrew Simpson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire, and Rev Dr Kay Gauld, of Insch-Leslie-Premnay-Oyne Parish Church.

It will also feature a musical performance by award-winning composer and Aberdeen graduate Joanna Gill.

She said: “I am delighted to be part of this lovely festive event and to support Aberdeen University’s Christmas appeal.

“The gifts made to this appeal really matter as they will support students who struggle to access higher education despite being academically capable.

“I hope alumni, friends and supporters of Aberdeen University enjoy the carol service and have a brilliant Christmas.”

“Hugely excited” to have Lorraine Kelly joining

The free event has been organised by the alumni relations and regular giving team in partnership with the university chaplaincy centre and music department.

Katrina Allan with the alumni relations and regular giving team said: “We are hugely excited that we have secured the support of beloved TV personality Lorraine Kelly.

“This special event is one of the highlights of our year and while we cannot hold the event in person because of current circumstances we hope it will be extra special as it means our alumni and supporters the world over can join us as they did last year for our first virtual celebration.

“We know that our alumni have fond memories of their time at the university, and we look forward to once again sharing this fantastic event to all corners of the world. We hope it will be magical and we are so grateful to our alumni and friends who are taking part as well as celebrating with us virtually.”

The service is available to watch for free, to register to watch click here.