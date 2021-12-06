Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tor-Na-Dee Care Home helping to spread festive cheer with Doorstep Carols

By Lauren Taylor
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Residents Ina Mclaren and Sheila Quin are looking forward to taking part in the carolling event.

Residents at Tor-Na-Dee are inviting local people to join their efforts to spread festive cheer with this year’s Doorstep Carols.

The Aberdeen care home is taking part in Britain’s largest carolling sing-along on Wednesday, December 15.

Having practiced their songs, residents of Care UK’s Tor-Na-Dee are calling on their neighbours to also head to their front doors and take part at 6pm.

Following on from last year’s success, which saw more than 125,000 people take part, Doorstep Carols aims to inspire the nation to take to their front doors and sing-a-long to well-known carols and Christmas songs in unison.

Streets taking part are encouraged to use the event as an opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choice.

This year, Care UK is an official partner of the initiative, with residents in over 126 of its care homes taking part in various ways.

The home will also be hosting a socially distanced Christmas fayre and raffle on the evening.

Residents and team members have spent the last few weeks perfecting their singing ahead of the event.

Maureen Barrett, home manager at Tor-Na-Dee, explained that residents and team members are excited to be taking part in the carolling.

She said: “Singing can be incredibly beneficial, especially for older people, as music and sound is closely linked to memory recall.

“Not only that, it’s an enjoyable, social activity which helps to create connections with others, as well as tapping into long-forgotten memories which can evoke positive emotions.

“Everyone at Tor-Na-Dee is looking forward to spreading some festive cheer, and we are looking forward to seeing as many local people as possible come out on their own doorsteps to join in.”

