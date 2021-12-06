Tor-Na-Dee Care Home helping to spread festive cheer with Doorstep Carols

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents at Tor-Na-Dee are inviting local people to join their efforts to spread festive cheer with this year’s Doorstep Carols.

The Aberdeen care home is taking part in Britain’s largest carolling sing-along on Wednesday, December 15.

Having practiced their songs, residents of Care UK’s Tor-Na-Dee are calling on their neighbours to also head to their front doors and take part at 6pm.

Following on from last year’s success, which saw more than 125,000 people take part, Doorstep Carols aims to inspire the nation to take to their front doors and sing-a-long to well-known carols and Christmas songs in unison.

Streets taking part are encouraged to use the event as an opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choice.

This year, Care UK is an official partner of the initiative, with residents in over 126 of its care homes taking part in various ways.

The home will also be hosting a socially distanced Christmas fayre and raffle on the evening.

Residents and team members have spent the last few weeks perfecting their singing ahead of the event.

Maureen Barrett, home manager at Tor-Na-Dee, explained that residents and team members are excited to be taking part in the carolling.

She said: “Singing can be incredibly beneficial, especially for older people, as music and sound is closely linked to memory recall.

“Not only that, it’s an enjoyable, social activity which helps to create connections with others, as well as tapping into long-forgotten memories which can evoke positive emotions.

“Everyone at Tor-Na-Dee is looking forward to spreading some festive cheer, and we are looking forward to seeing as many local people as possible come out on their own doorsteps to join in.”