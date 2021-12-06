Drugs worth £500,000 seized by police after Aberdeen raid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three people have been charged after police seized £500,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Officers raided a Mastrick property on Saturday and found a huge stash of heroin and cocaine.

Specialist officers searched the East Main Avenue property at about 12.10pm after obtaining a warrant.

Police have now confirmed two men, aged 27 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

We can confirm that three people have been charged after drugs valued at over £500k were seized as part of a proactive operation in the Mastrick area over the weekend. READ MORE: https://t.co/jrKWr0f2oU pic.twitter.com/riL9C8NL3E — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 6, 2021

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Aberdeen that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For the latest crime and breaking incidents in Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE