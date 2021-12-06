Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drugs worth £500,000 seized by police after Aberdeen raid

By David Mackay
December 6, 2021, 10:32 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 10:37 am
Three people are due in court in connection with the find. Photo: Shutterstock
Three people have been charged after police seized £500,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Officers raided a Mastrick property on Saturday and found a huge stash of heroin and cocaine.

Specialist officers searched the East Main Avenue property at about 12.10pm after obtaining a warrant.

Police have now confirmed two men, aged 27 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Aberdeen that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

