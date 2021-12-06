Aberdeen chef offering up 200 meals on Christmas Day looking for charities to get involved

An Aberdeen chef is working with local charities to host a festive dinner for 200 people on Christmas Day.

Jordan Clarkson wants to give back this festive season through his business Premier Meal Prep, and plans to cook up a storm for people who have nowhere else to go or are looking for some company on December 25.

Mr Clarkson is now urging charities to help spread the word among those who could benefit from the free event.

“I think it will benefit a lot of people,” Mr Clarkson said. “I really want a nice day where everyone can come along to get fed and enjoy themselves.

“I know Christmas is a sad day for many, especially those who don’t have the amenities to do nice things or don’t have family or loved ones around them.

“So, it’s really about putting on a day for everyone to enjoy that wouldn’t normally enjoy Christmas.”

Looking for a charity to get involved

By providing the meals, Mr Clarkson is lending a helping hand to Aberdeen-based charities.

Abernecessities and Cash for Kids will be putting people forward to attend the dinner at the yet-to-be-announced city centre location and there is space for one more charity to get involved.

Any charity that supports people who would benefit from having a hot Christmas meal provided are being urged to get in touch.

Doors will open at noon for guests to enjoy a hot drink before the food is served from 1pm. Everyone will be given a plate and can help themselves to the food on offer at the buffet.

Mr Clarkson and his team will be cooking up a vegetable soup starter, followed by turkey with all the trimmings.

He added: “The day is open to the charities but we will also have an extra 30 meals to play with, so I’d like to extend a welcome to anyone who feels a bit lonely or is struggling to join us for Christmas.”

Putting a smile on people’s faces

Those going along can expect a warm and friendly atmosphere from the team of volunteers – and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Mr Clarkson added: “A lot of volunteers who have offered their help are people who would be alone on Christmas.

“So, for them to come along to help people and put a smile on their faces is helping them as much as it is the people receiving the Christmas day food.”

All charity applications should be sent to jordan@premiermealprep.uk for consideration by Friday, December 10.

The chosen charity will be contacted on Monday, December 13.