Buy a Christmas bauble to boost secondary breast cancer research

By Michelle Henderson
December 6, 2021, 3:18 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 4:52 pm
Charity Make 2nds Count have launched their national festive fundraising campaign Tree of Hope to support people living with secondary breast cancer.
A charity is appealing to people across the north-east to help spread some festive cheer while also raising vital funds.

Make 2nds Count has launched their national festive fundraising campaign Tree of Hope to support people living with secondary breast cancer.

The charity is aiming to raise £15,000 to fund more new and dedicated research into the disease. which kills 1,000 women a month in the UK.

Last year’s campaign raised more than £10,000.

Residents in the north-east are now being called upon to step up and celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” through the purchase of a Christmas bauble.

Aberdeen’s Christmas Tree of Hope has been erected in The Spiritualist in Langstane Place thanks to the support of the Signature Group for the second consecutive year.

Emma Hall, head of fundraising and engagement, said: “Every family has cherished decorations that come out every year, baubles that mean something poignant to them personally, and this is just a lovely way of sharing a bit of that special Christmas spirit with others.

“It really is the most wonderful time of the year and we’re confident that people will embrace our message of hope this festive season by taking the opportunity to add some sparkle to our trees and to boost our research funds.”

Both real and virtual baubles are available to purchase, with donors receiving their personalised decoration as a keepsake in January. Individual Baubles of Hope are £25 with corporate Baubles of Hope available for £100.

Signs and symptoms of secondary breast cancer.

Curing cancer

Kerry Robertson, 43, from Keith is one of thousands of patients across the country receiving support from the charity as she battles breast cancer.

She is urging people to pledge their support to fund research for a cure for cancer.

She said: “It was a privilege to help decorate Make 2nds Count Christmas tree in Aberdeen, doing my bit to help raise awareness of the charity and of secondary breast cancer. Such a worthy charity in everything it does for cancer patients like myself.

Kerry Robertson, 43, and her mum Eileen Murdoch from Keith.

“Research and clinical trials are so vital in understanding secondary breast cancer and how to treat it. Hopefully one day the research will lead to a cure.”

Also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer, it is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

On average there are around 35,000 patients in the UK currently living with this form of cancer.

Siobhan Leith, head of sales and marketing for Signature Group said there were six of the trees in their venues around the country.

She added: “The work that this charity does is so important and we’re proud to be able to help raise awareness and funds through this fun and meaningful initiative.”

