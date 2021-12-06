Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train operators advise certain services across Scotland have been cancelled or changed ahead of Storm Barra

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 9:32 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 9:33 pm
Train operators have cancelled and changed services in Scotland ahead of Storm Barra hitting the country on Tuesday.

ScotRail has said there will be no trains all day between Stranraer and Girvan, with passengers told to take Stagecoach buses between Stranraer, Girvan, Maybole and Ayr.

From 3pm it will be running a limited service between Dundee and Aberdeen, ScotRail said on Twitter, due to speed restrictions.

Also from 3pm, trains between Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Arbroath will only go as far north as Dundee.

At the same time, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath services will be stopped.

From 4pm, ScotRail will stop trains on its services between Inverurie and Montrose, and from 5pm trains between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled.

It said passengers will be able to use its Dundee to Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Inverness services instead.

London North Eastern Railway has also told passengers of changes to services because of the oncoming storm.

Its 2pm and 4pm services from King’s Cross to Aberdeen will both terminate at Edinburgh, LNER said on Twitter.

Because of speed restrictions, its 10am King’s Cross to Aberdeen service will be delayed, as will its 2.52pm service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross.

LNER said some services on Wednesday will also be altered. Its 9.52am service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross will start in Edinburgh, and its 6.18pm service from Aberdeen to Leeds will also begin in the capitol.

