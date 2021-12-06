Train operators advise certain services across Scotland have been cancelled or changed ahead of Storm Barra

An error occurred. Please try again.

Train operators have cancelled and changed services in Scotland ahead of Storm Barra hitting the country on Tuesday.

ScotRail has said there will be no trains all day between Stranraer and Girvan, with passengers told to take Stagecoach buses between Stranraer, Girvan, Maybole and Ayr.

From 3pm it will be running a limited service between Dundee and Aberdeen, ScotRail said on Twitter, due to speed restrictions.

Also from 3pm, trains between Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Arbroath will only go as far north as Dundee.

At the same time, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath services will be stopped.

From 4pm, ScotRail will stop trains on its services between Inverurie and Montrose, and from 5pm trains between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled.

It said passengers will be able to use its Dundee to Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Inverness services instead.

London North Eastern Railway has also told passengers of changes to services because of the oncoming storm.

Its 2pm and 4pm services from King’s Cross to Aberdeen will both terminate at Edinburgh, LNER said on Twitter.

Because of speed restrictions, its 10am King’s Cross to Aberdeen service will be delayed, as will its 2.52pm service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross.

LNER said some services on Wednesday will also be altered. Its 9.52am service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross will start in Edinburgh, and its 6.18pm service from Aberdeen to Leeds will also begin in the capitol.