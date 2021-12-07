Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: ‘Historic trees’ among 100,000 lost at Haddo House and Country Park

By Craig Munro
December 7, 2021, 2:35 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 2:39 pm
Trees fallen at Haddo House and Country Park. Picture by John Ferries, One Man and His Drone
Trees fallen at Haddo House and Country Park. Picture by John Ferries, One Man and His Drone

A boss at one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular walking spots has said she does not think it will return to its pre-Storm Arwen state “in my lifetime”.

Around 100,000 trees at Haddo House and Country Park were toppled in the extreme winds at the end of last month, making the site too dangerous for visitors to access before 2022.

The historic building at the centre of the National Trust for Scotland property was largely undamaged after the storm, but will not reopen until next year.

Suzanna Atkinson, the visitor services officer at Haddo House, told the BBC she believed the full recovery of the forest is far in the future.

She said: “Unfortunately that’s not going to happen in my lifetime. We’re going to spend the next few months clearing as best we can.

“But we also need to have a consultation with Scottish Forestry to make sure that whatever we put back into Haddo is exactly what we need for biodiversity and habitat as well.”

Storm toppled 100 acres of trees

She said 100,000 trees would need to be replanted, across 100 acres of forest flattened by Storm Arwen.

To help towards the cost of the recovery efforts, a £50,000 fundraising campaign was launched last week on JustGiving.

The page says: “This will take years to complete, but we will do it in phases so we can reopen.

“What we need to do is start growing native trees so that we have something to plant when the time comes. It takes years to grow an oak tree sapling, for example, so we must start now.”

Trees blocking the path to Haddo House. Picture by John Ferries, One Man and His Drone

Among the historic trees left standing after the storm is the enormous old beech tree, located on the approach to the pheasantry – but others were not so lucky.

NTS landscape manager Chris Wardle said: “We’ve lost a lot of plantation forestry but we have lost a lot of big, old, either historic trees or trees that are part of the landscape that really add something to the diversity and the ecological landscape of where we are.”

He also said the storm had caused “disruption to the wider environment that we just don’t know yet”, including to badgers who start their breeding cycle at this time of year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal