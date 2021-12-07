Missing girl Laura Walker, 14, believed to be in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A missing 14-year-old girl is believed to be in the Aberdeen area.

Laura Walker was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 4, in the Lochwinnoch area of Renfrewshire.

Police believe she travelled north to Aberdeen and say there are growing concerns for her welfare.

They are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

She is described as being white, 4ft 11in tall and of slim build with long blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0037 of December 5.