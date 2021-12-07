Missing girl Laura Walker, 14, believed to be in Aberdeen By Ellie Milne December 7, 2021, 11:08 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 11:11 am Police believe Laura Walker, 14, is in Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing 14-year-old girl is believed to be in the Aberdeen area. Laura Walker was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 4, in the Lochwinnoch area of Renfrewshire. Police believe she travelled north to Aberdeen and say there are growing concerns for her welfare. They are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her. She is described as being white, 4ft 11in tall and of slim build with long blonde hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0037 of December 5. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen man found seriously injured in block of flats Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Conservative offices smeared with letter ‘Q’ and swastika flags in Aberdeen Aberdeen teen Kieran Scholes reported missing