RGU Graduations: Nairn man who missed out on graduation last year picks up second degree in person

By Daniel Boal
December 7, 2021, 6:54 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 7:27 pm
Calum Grant MSc Digital Marketing. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
When Calum Grant first started at the Robert Gordon University, he was not sure the life was for him.

But after changing his course, the 23-year-old from Nairn flourished – and picked up his second degree from the university today.

The ceremony at the Music Hall was all the more special as due to Covid, he was unable to take part in the full graduation experience after completing his first course last year.

Mr Gordon, who now has a masters in digital marketing, said: “It is really great to be able to have an in-person graduation as I wasn’t able to for my first degree last year.

“During my first few months as a student, I travelled back home a lot. I was nervous and anxious that I wasn’t doing the right thing and torn between sticking at it or dropping out for weeks.

“I had even landed on the decision to drop out, but after talking with my parents and friends I changed my course to something slightly more suited to me.”

Calum Grant enjoyed the celebrations all the more after missing out last year due to Covid. Pic: Kath Flannery

Excited for what the future holds

Since completing his course, he has been working as a marketing assistant and is keen to utilise his newfound skills to grow into the role even more.

He added: “My time at RGU, and especially my digital marketing postgraduate, has prepared me to take the next step in life.

“I found the experience quite challenging, but it taught me to balance projects, deal with pressure and become more organised.

“The years I have spent here have moulded me into the person I am today, not just with the academic aspects but the independence and maturity that comes with living away from home. I am confident that I wouldn’t be the same person without having spent the last five years at RGU.”

Fort William man hopes to inspire

Meanwhile, a Lochaber man who left school at 16 is also celebrating after juggling his career and children while studying for an undergraduate degree.

Jamie Moan, from Fort William, has spent 12 years climbing the ranks to his first management role at BSW Timber.

Now armed with a degree in business management, the 28-year-old hopes his two young girls will see him as an example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

Mr Moan has also joined the board for Developing the Young Workforce Scotland and intends to use his own experience to inspire other youngsters.

He said: “I am really grateful for a supportive wife and two little girls who I wanted to show that you can achieve anything you want to achieve if you put your mind to it and I did just that.”

