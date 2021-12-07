Storm Barra LIVE: All the updates from the north and north-east as Storm Barra disruptions continue

An error occurred. Please try again.

High winds, heavy rain and snow are still sweeping through the north of Scotland today as the second named storm this winter takes a grip of most parts of the UK.

Just a week after the devastating destruction caused by Storm Arwen, areas around the region have been left without power and plagued by flooding yet again.

Although Storm Barra has been milder than its predecessor, strong winds and heavy rain have still brought disruption.

Flooding and power cuts

Flood warnings in place yesterday were realised by the evening and continued through the night.

Many on their morning commute have been hit by delays and diversions as emergency services attempt to clear the roads.

SSEN are working to restore power to homes that have been left without power again, and schools have been forced to close or adjust transport routes for pupils making their way in this morning.

