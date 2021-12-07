Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Barra LIVE: All the updates from the north and north-east as Storm Barra disruptions continue

By Lauren Robertson
December 7, 2021, 3:16 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:09 am
Storm Barra LIVE: All the updates from the north and north-east as snow and wind warnings in place. PIC Chris Sumner
Follow our live Storm Barra blog for all the latest weather, traffic and travel updates across the north and north-east of Scotland the day after the worst of Storm Barra.

High winds, heavy rain and snow are still sweeping through the north of Scotland today as the second named storm this winter takes a grip of most parts of the UK.

Just a week after the devastating destruction caused by Storm Arwen, areas around the region have been left without power and plagued by flooding yet again.

Although Storm Barra has been milder than its predecessor, strong winds and heavy rain have still brought disruption.

Flooding and power cuts

Flood warnings in place yesterday were realised by the evening and continued through the night.

Many on their morning commute have been hit by delays and diversions as emergency services attempt to clear the roads.

North-East prepares for Storm Barra to hit. Picture by Scott Baxter

SSEN are working to restore power to homes that have been left without power again, and schools have been forced to close or adjust transport routes for pupils making their way in this morning.

For all the latest Storm Barra updates across the north and north-east, follow our live blog below:

