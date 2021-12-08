Storm Barra: Here are all the north and north-east postcodes that have reported power outages

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of postcodes across the north and north-east have reported power cuts after Storm Barra hit the regions.

Just two days after all homes in Aberdeenshire had power restored following Storm Arwen, further cuts have been reported by residents.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has said its teams are tracking the storm and are ready to act when necessary.

SSEN has confirmed that they continue to have an enhanced workforce in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

High winds, heavy rain and snow have been forecast with yellow weather warnings in place until 11.59pm.

Several unplanned outages have been logged with SSEN that are affecting various areas in the north and north-east.

Teams are working to restore power with most expected to be reinstated before 4pm on Tuesday.

Unplanned power outages can be tracked on the SSEN website here.

Here are the postcodes which have reported power outages today:

AB21

AB31

AB36

AB38

AB41

AB43

AB45

AB51

AB53

AB54

AB56

IV3

IV40

KW17

PA78

PH49

