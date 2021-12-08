Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Barra: Here are all the north and north-east postcodes that have reported power outages

By Denny Andonova
December 8, 2021, 6:15 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 9:46 am
A number of power outages have been reported across the north and north-east
A number of postcodes across the north and north-east have reported power cuts after Storm Barra hit the regions.

Just two days after all homes in Aberdeenshire had power restored following Storm Arwen, further cuts have been reported by residents.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has said its teams are tracking the storm and are ready to act when necessary.

SSEN has confirmed that they continue to have an enhanced workforce in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

High winds, heavy rain and snow have been forecast with yellow weather warnings in place until 11.59pm.

Several unplanned outages have been logged with SSEN that are affecting various areas in the north and north-east.

Teams are working to restore power with most expected to be reinstated before 4pm on Tuesday.

Unplanned power outages can be tracked on the SSEN website here.

Here are the postcodes which have reported power outages today:

  • AB21
  • AB31
  • AB36
  • AB38
  • AB41
  • AB43
  • AB45
  • AB51
  • AB53
  • AB54
  • AB56
  • IV3
  • IV40
  • KW17
  • PA78
  • PH49

For all the latest weather warnings, updates and disruptions as Storm Barra hits follow our Live Blog.

