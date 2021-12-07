Graduations at RGU: Students celebrate at Winter Ceremony By Claire Clifton Coles December 7, 2021, 7:09 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 7:10 pm Spirits were high at RGU's Winter Graduations. Picture by Kath Flannery [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The bad weather didn’t dampen the mood as hundreds of students celebrate at RGU’s Winter Graduations. Photographer Kath Flannery brings us the best pictures from the day. RGU Winter graduations at the Music Hall. Bachelor of Science Nursing (Adult) Jennifer Elwis, (Bachelor of Midwifery) Leah McKenzie and Science Nursing (Adult) Claire McHattie. RGU Winter graduations at the Music Hall. Grace Houghton, Eilidh Ramsay, Rachel Hunter and Lucy Ford, Batchelors of Midwifery. Time for a quick pic. Graduates in Batchelor of Science Proffessional Nursing Practice. Fiona Peterson, Sonja Scollay and Ross Couttie. Batchelor Science in Adult Nursing graduates. Proud friends and family take pictures of the graduates. People arrive at the afternoon ceremony. The start of the afternoon ceremony. Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts Jane Spiers arriving at the start of the afternoon ceremony. Alexandra Low, who has graduated with a BA Law and Management, with her baby son Jacob and daughter Piper. Hannah Beattie graduated with a MSc International Tourism and Management (with Distinction), pictured with her proud parents Grace and Gordon. Winter graduations come to a close: the best pictures from Aberdeen Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal RGU Graduations: All the pictures from day two of Winter Graduations RGU Graduations: Aberdeen graduate celebrates degree on same day he becomes a grandfather for the first time RGU Graduations: Professor John Harper receives honorary award for 47-year commitment to higher education ‘A major milestone’: Hundreds of students celebrate graduations from Robert Gordon University