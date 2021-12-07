Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graduations at RGU: Students celebrate at Winter Ceremony

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 7, 2021, 7:09 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 7:10 pm
Spirits were high at RGU's Winter Graduations. Picture by Kath Flannery

The bad weather didn’t dampen the mood as hundreds of students celebrate at RGU’s Winter Graduations. Photographer Kath Flannery brings us the best pictures from the day.

RGU Winter graduations at the Music Hall. Bachelor of Science Nursing (Adult) Jennifer Elwis, (Bachelor of Midwifery) Leah McKenzie and Science Nursing (Adult) Claire McHattie.
RGU Winter graduations at the Music Hall. Grace Houghton, Eilidh Ramsay, Rachel Hunter and Lucy Ford, Batchelors of Midwifery.
Time for a quick pic.
Graduates in Batchelor of Science Proffessional Nursing Practice.
Fiona Peterson, Sonja Scollay and Ross Couttie. Batchelor Science in Adult Nursing graduates.
Proud friends and family take pictures of the graduates.
People arrive at the afternoon ceremony.
The start of the afternoon ceremony.
Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts Jane Spiers arriving at the start of the afternoon ceremony.
Alexandra Low, who has graduated with a BA Law and Management, with her baby son Jacob and daughter Piper.
Hannah Beattie graduated with a MSc International Tourism and Management (with Distinction), pictured with her proud parents Grace and Gordon.

 

Winter graduations come to a close: the best pictures from Aberdeen

 

