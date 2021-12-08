‘It will cause conflict’: Aberdeen hotel poised for student flats change despite protests about shared courtyard

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans for more than 100 students to share outdoor space with their neighbours at new Aberdeen digs have caused uproar.

The Hilton Garden Inn hotel on St Andrew Street, just off George Street, closed in October 2020.

This summer, plans were formed to turn it into accommodation for 105 students.

The hotel previously shared a communal courtyard with surrounding homes.

Developers Optimal Student are hoping to keep this in place for future occupants to use.

But many residents aren’t keen on mingling with the youngsters, and 39 objections have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

They list concerns about potential drinking and drug-taking at the secluded spot.

Nevertheless, planning officers are recommending councillors to approve the scheme on Thursday.

How will the former hotel be converted?

Blueprints submitted by developers show that there would be a reception on the ground floor, next to a “games/chill out area” and five bedrooms.

The 105 rooms would be spread across all floors, with study rooms on the first, fifth and sixth levels.

There would be a gym, cinema room, cycle stores and 17 parking spaces in the basement.

Under the revamp, it will be known as Garden Inn Student Accommodation.

Why are neighbours objecting?

The main source of contention is the shared outdoor area.

George Street Community Council is worried that the “loss of amenity” for existing residents will be “devastating”.

Group chairman Andy MacLeod is anxious about students potentially behaving in an “anti-social” manner.

In his letter of objection, he states: “We have found that in general students and existing settled residents/families do not have compatible lifestyles, in that noise is generated at different times of the day and night.

“This development is unusual as it expects from the outset these very different entities to coexist and share their outdoor spaces, which we believe will cause considerable conflict.”

Garden Inn student flats could lead to ‘boisterous’ parties

Peter Lovie, who lives on St Andrew Square and enjoys the courtyard, wrote to the council to object.

He said: “These properties share a common area to the rear of the hotel.

“It seems likely that this will become a common area for picnics and other leisure activities for the students, leading to noise and loss of comfort for the residents.”

Bruce and Jane Craig, on Charlotte Street, also complained about potentially “boisterous” gatherings on the lawn.

Rachel Duthie said she “expects the communal grass area would be used as a party zone”.

And she said there is “no innate use” for the development as there are already student flats nearby.

Dr Robert Beveridge fears the development will bring about “typical student issues of noise, litter, property abuse, alcohol and drug associated issues and smoking”.

Why do council officers say Garden Inn student flats should be rubber-stamped?

Council planning chiefs say the project would “enhance” the vitality of the city centre.

A report says there won’t be any “undue impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding area”.

“While the site can provide access to the communal area associated with the building, there is also access to public gardens and parks in and around the city.

“The site can also provide access to amenities both those proposed within the building

and those located within the city.”

Optimal Student says it will “work with the local community to ensure that the student accommodation facility engenders a positive impact”.

Hotel lasted little over a decade

The hotel opened in August 2010 as a new-build on the site of the old Megabowl 10-pin bowling alley.

The Hilton Garden Inn never reopened after closing under restrictions last March.

Councillors will discuss the Garden Inn student flat plans at 10am on Thursday, and you can see the application for yourself here.