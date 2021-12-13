Major Macduff hotel expansion, Aberdeen hostel to become huge home and laird’s private chapel on ancient estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Join us for a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week on our trip around the north-east we have a look at a laird’s new vision for ruins on his historic Deeside estate, changes to a north-east court and some pretty big hotel expansion plans.

Residents lounge to become new shop?

But first – an Aberdeen city centre block of flats could be in line for changes.

Under the plans, the residents lounge at Skene Apartments will be turned into a new shop facing onto Rosemount Viaduct.

Proposals put forward by owners Skene Investments say the space will only need “minor alterations” with a new door being added.

Scroll back and forth to see the changes for yourself –

Skene House has been providing flats in Aberdeen for 60 years, and the block has 101 serviced apartments.

New take-away could move into old Deeside bank

The TSB in Aboyne controversially closed in January, and plans have now been tendered to bring it back to life.

Internal changes would see the former cashier’s room converted to a kitchen and a servery installed in the existing customer area.

The plan has received one objection from a neighbour – about increased noise from customers as well as litter, odour and anti-social behaviour.

But Mid Deeside Community Council said the building had the potential to be an “anchor” for Aboyne town centre if it is taken on by an “attractive and vibrant” business.

The application will be considered by the Marr Area Committee on Tuesday, December 14.

What will verdict be on changes to historic court?

Most of us will hope never to have to see the insides of Banff Sheriff Court…

But people who work there don’t have much choice.

And now, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service is making moves to make life a little bit more pleasant for employees.

The Low Street building was built between 1868-71 and the revamp is planned to offer office staff a “more enjoyable work environment” by giving them more space for their tea breaks.

Laird wants to build private chapel from Maryculter ruins

The Laird of the ancient Kingcausie Estate, at Maryculter, is seeking permission to create a private chapel from ruins on the land.

Kingcausie passed into the hands of the Irvine family in the 16th century, after previously belonging to the Knights Templar in Scotland.

Laird Henry Irvine-Fortescue, who lives at Kingcausie House, is keen to “utilise existing ruins” for a new private chapel there.

Macduff hotel revamp unveiled

The owners of the Knowes Hotel in Macduff are looking to make some improvements.

Under blueprints lodged with Aberdeenshire Council, they want to change the layout of some first floor bedrooms and create an extra room over the conservatory.

Most significantly, they want to build a nine-room extension at the back of the building – with a residents lounge.

Papers drawn up by architects show there would be a large function room and dining area on the ground floor of the new block.

The nine new rooms would be spread across the first and second floors.

This promotional video offers an idea of the space to the rear of the building that could be changed under the plans –

Peterhead caravan park getting bigger

More and more people are embracing camping and caravan holidays instead of trips abroad.

And in response to the growing trend, Peterhead’s Lido caravan park is seeking permission to expand.

Bosses want to create nine new pitches for caravans, along with extra grassy space for camping.

The extension would be at the foot of the slope along the bay, and Aberdeenshire Council has already agreed to lease the land if planning chiefs approve the project.

Blaze-hit cafe rising from the ashes

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs have granted permission for a new store at the back of the fire-damaged Park Cafe, and some changes inside.

At the end of last year, the Hazlehead Park spot was targeted by firebugs and a million-pound repair project is now taking shape.

Bosses hope to have it back in action within weeks, with the approval the next step on their road to reopening.

Aberdeen building a casualty of oil downturn

Meanwhile a hostel formerly used for offshore workers, and which went on the market for £550,000, could be turned into a grand home on King’s Gate in Aberdeen.

Owner Dean Gowans has lodged the proposal with the council.

The large detached building has six en suite bedrooms on the first floor, with an extra bedroom and facilities on the ground floor.

And the top floor has another seven bedrooms, all en suite.

You can have a glimpse around the inside with this video –

