‘Heroes, every one of you’: Volunteers praised for ‘epic’ 16-hour rescue of walker stuck under boulder for days in Cairngorms

Volunteers have been hailed as “heroes” for saving a climber stranded in the Cairngorms amid adverse weather and avalanche warnings.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team battled through Storm Barra‘s piercing winds last night to assist a man, who had found himself in difficulty in the mountains near Ballater.

The walker had spent several days stuck under a small boulder near the Fords of Avon refuge on the north bank of the River Avon as snow blizzards and gusts of up to 65mph rocked the north-east.

Braemar MRT was deployed to help the man at about 4.20pm on Tuesday after a couple discovered him “soaking wet and exhausted” and raised the alarm.

‘A very challenging night at times’

The call came about an hour after the snow gates at the Cairngorms were shut as the ski centre ushered people off the hill after the wind and snow picked up.

The three-men crew had to brave a 14-mile drive in the “horrific” conditions and make their way up the rugged tracks of the Cairngorms – punching through knee-deep snow – to reach the stranded walker.

Due to the recent increase in snowfall in the last few days the Scottish Avalanche Information Service had also issued a red alert.

They had warned unstable snowbanks had accumulated in the northern Cairngorms, which could break away and cause an avalanche.

After a 16-hour operation in the challenging weather, the man was recovered uninjured – however, “delirious” and “oblivious” of his surroundings – and safely brought down from the hill.

Support manager for Braemar MRT, Malcolm MacIntyre, described the rescue as “epic” and said: “Walking was really hard with the blizzards and the wind; and because it’s so early in the season, the snow has not built up enough and everywhere you step you’re sinking up to your waist or up to your knees.

“And the driving conditions for the track vehicle were quite difficult – they were struggling to get through some of the big drifts and having to use their winch to get through them. Epic is how they described it.

16 hour rescue of male stranded at Fords of Avon refuge now complete. A very challenging night at times. Huge thanks to the couple that found him initially and came for help. #anytime #anyday #anyweather@ScottishMR pic.twitter.com/MRY8QU47Ea — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) December 8, 2021

He added: “I know that we are deploying people into horrific conditions so making sure that the people in that vehicle are the right ones was really, really important – we had two of our best drivers and the right mountaineer.

“The three guys had to drive more than 14 miles up the stormy tracks and then walk the last mile to get him out. Once they got him warm and fed, and in a better state, they were able to help him out to the track vehicle.”

‘Amazing work and fantastic outcome’

Dozens of people have now taken to social media to thank the “heroes” for their incredible efforts in the hardest of conditions.

Cheryl Stewart said on Facebook: “Heroes every one of you. Amazing work and fantastic outcome. Wishing you a safe winter ahead.”

Bruce Masson said: “Epic rescue…well done to all.”

Cathy Anderson added: “Amazing effort. You are incredible!”

Ms Stewart’s words were echoed by Arlene Ross, who also wished the team a safe return home and congratulated them on “job well done”.

Anne Astill added: “Fantastic work , well done everyone what a great team.”

Rescue teams step up in ‘challenging’ blizzard conditions

It is the third time in less than a week that mountain rescue teams have had to brave avalanche conditions to help stricken climbers.

On Sunday, the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team helped two experienced climbers off Coire an t-Sneachda – carrying one man by stretcher in blizzard conditions.

The pair had been caught out by an avalanche, with six or seven recorded that day.

Just hours after the operation was completed, Cairngorm MRT, Braemar MRT, Aberdeen MRT and coastguard teams were deployed once again to find overdue walkers in the Lairig Ghru.

CMRT out at first light this morning to search for two overdue walkers. Rescue 151 were tasked and found the missing persons safe, well but cold in the Lairig Ghru. Many thanks to all involved.@BraemarMRT @AberdeenMRT @HMCGHighland pic.twitter.com/8b8nGit7nK — Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) December 5, 2021

Mr MacIntyre added that every rescue operation – regardless of the weather – is part of an everlasting tradition among mountaineers to help every fellow climber in need.

He said: “We don’t worry too much about why that person is there.

“In conditions like last night’s, it’s absolutely horrendous to be out in the mountains – if you’re not well equipped, if you don’t have a torch, if you’re out of your depth in whatever way – so we have to go and help that person, because they’re probably having one of the worst days of their life.

“People have to plan and be prepared – you’ve got to look at the forecast and think about your own skills and capabilities. Do that planning, because you don’t get away with it in winter the same way that you might in summer.”