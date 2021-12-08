Cars off road while A944 Westhill road closed due to flooding

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cars have come off the road in Aberdeenshire after the A944 Alford to Westhill road was closed due to flooding.

The route was shut at about 7am between Sauchen and Dunecht due to it being impassable.

At least two cars are reported to have come off the A944 road in the Dunecht area at the time of the flooding.

⛔️A944 Road Closure⛔️- West of Dunecht due to flooding and currently impassable. Police Scotland are in attendance. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. We have a team on route to try and clear this. @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/SzgIo3gOYF — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 8, 2021

One was seen in a field near Dunecht while another is understood to have hit a tree.

Stagecoach confirmed its buses were diverted in the area during the time of the closure.

The operator confirmed the Aberdeenshire road reopened again at about 11.20am.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 6am, police received a report of two cars coming off the A944 road near Dunecht.

“These were separate incidents and the two cars did not collide with one another. There are no reports of any injuries.”