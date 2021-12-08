RGU Graduations: Highlands man celebrates masters degree after missing out on undergraduate ceremony

Fraser McCulloch chose to study at RGU after winning a scholarship from the Scotland Innovation Centre and is now “over the moon” to be graduating with a masters degree.

He was drawn to the course due to its focus on real-world problems, including climate change and renewable technologies, which he believes are becoming increasingly important in the built environment sector.

The 23-year-old has achieved his MSc in Advanced Architectural Design which has given him the knowledge and skills he needs to pursue a career in architecture.

Wednesday’s graduation marks a double celebration for Mr McCulloch who was unable to attend his undergraduate ceremony due to the pandemic.

He said he felt nervous walking across the stage to receive his degree certificate, but looking out and seeing the two gleaming smiles of his parents, Katrina and Raymond McCulloch, in the crowd was a proud moment.

‘A great experience’

Mr McCulloch, from Grantown-on-Spey, said it felt “fantastic” to be graduating from RGU and that he has gained so much from the degree course.

He said: “I would like to thank all my peers for one of the best years of my life. While the majority of my time was spent on virtual meetings, it has been a great experience.

“We showed more than just resilience. We undertook a masters degree that is new territory, with new peers and lecturers, new ways of working all whilst being isolated, working from home.

“We still came out the other end kicking and fighting for more. It shows we are ready for what the world of the built environment brings.”

The 23-year-old said his second semester project was “hands down” the biggest highlight of the masters degree and thanked the tutors at The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture for their “huge support”.

Mr McCulloch enjoyed a graduation family meal last night and was heading out with his fellow graduates after the ceremony to keep the celebrations going.

A bright future

This week, Mr McCulloch was offered an Architectural Technician job role in Kingussie which he is excited to start in January 2022.

He said he expects “big changes” in the construction industry that support sustainability and open a “whole new era” for the world of architecture.

