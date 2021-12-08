Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘A major milestone’: Hundreds of students celebrate graduations from Robert Gordon University

By Ellie Milne
December 8, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:22 pm
RGU graduates gathered at Aberdeen's Music Hall on Wednesday
Graduates from Robert Gordon University (RGU) took to the stage at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Wednesday to celebrate their achievements.

During the second day of winter graduations, hundreds of students celebrated their degrees alongside their friends and families.

After studying through a global pandemic, the graduates were excited to gather for the first in-person ceremonies for two years.

The graduates and their loved ones filled the seats of the Music Hall auditorium while academics were piped onto the stage.

The university’s new chancellor, Dame Evelyn Glennie, shared a “very warm” welcome to all as “one chapter ends and another begins” for the graduating class.

Saying goodbye to RGU

Graduates filled the seats of the Music Hall for the graduation ceremony. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Before the graduates were awarded their degrees, former RGU principal, Professor John Harper, was awarded an honorary degree.

Those unable to attend the ceremony in-person were invited to watch the livestream online with hundreds of in absentia students also being recognised during the ceremony.

Students from the schools of applied social sciences, computing, engineering, art, health sciences, pharmacy and life sciences, and architecture all received their degree certificates on Wednesday.

The crowd applauded enthusiastically as each name was called out and the graduates walked across the stage.

As the cohort said goodbye to their studies and RGU, they were encouraged to reflect on the “major milestones” of the past year and the hard work they completed to reach their goals.

‘Proud and privileged’

Professor Steve Olivier, Chancellor Dame Evelyn Glennie and Professor John Harper at the RGU graduation ceremony on Wednesday. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Professor Steve Olivier, who has been principal and vice-chancellor of RGU for the past 15 months, told the cohort that he was very “proud and privileged” to attend the graduation ceremony.

He urged the graduates to look to the future and use the skills they have gained from their time at university which will “stand the test of time”.

He said: “So how would you best move forward, make mistakes. Yep, you heard me. Making mistakes and learning from them leads to success.

“Boldness is difficult, but you can develop it, and the first and possibly the most important step is to have an insatiable curiosity.

“Be curious, ask questions of yourself, others, and the universe.”

