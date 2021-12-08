‘A major milestone’: Hundreds of students celebrate graduations from Robert Gordon University

An error occurred. Please try again.

Graduates from Robert Gordon University (RGU) took to the stage at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Wednesday to celebrate their achievements.

During the second day of winter graduations, hundreds of students celebrated their degrees alongside their friends and families.

After studying through a global pandemic, the graduates were excited to gather for the first in-person ceremonies for two years.

The graduates and their loved ones filled the seats of the Music Hall auditorium while academics were piped onto the stage.

The university’s new chancellor, Dame Evelyn Glennie, shared a “very warm” welcome to all as “one chapter ends and another begins” for the graduating class.

Saying goodbye to RGU

Before the graduates were awarded their degrees, former RGU principal, Professor John Harper, was awarded an honorary degree.

Those unable to attend the ceremony in-person were invited to watch the livestream online with hundreds of in absentia students also being recognised during the ceremony.

Students from the schools of applied social sciences, computing, engineering, art, health sciences, pharmacy and life sciences, and architecture all received their degree certificates on Wednesday.

The crowd applauded enthusiastically as each name was called out and the graduates walked across the stage.

As the cohort said goodbye to their studies and RGU, they were encouraged to reflect on the “major milestones” of the past year and the hard work they completed to reach their goals.

‘Proud and privileged’

Professor Steve Olivier, who has been principal and vice-chancellor of RGU for the past 15 months, told the cohort that he was very “proud and privileged” to attend the graduation ceremony.

He urged the graduates to look to the future and use the skills they have gained from their time at university which will “stand the test of time”.

He said: “So how would you best move forward, make mistakes. Yep, you heard me. Making mistakes and learning from them leads to success.

“Boldness is difficult, but you can develop it, and the first and possibly the most important step is to have an insatiable curiosity.

“Be curious, ask questions of yourself, others, and the universe.”