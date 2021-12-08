RGU Graduations: Professor John Harper receives honorary award for 47-year commitment to higher education

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former Robert Gordon University (RGU) principal has received an honorary award for his 47-year commitment to higher education.

Professor John Harper was made an honorary Doctor of Science during the winter graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The university’s chancellor, Dame Evelyn Glennie, conferred the honorary award which Mr Harper found out he would achieve when he retired in September 2020.

He said: “It helped me with the emotional tie of leaving as I knew at some stage in the future I would get a chance to return.

“When I retired, one of the regrets I had was that I couldn’t attend my last graduation.

“I used to love attending them. They’re the highlight of the year and the whole purpose of the degree. It’s special to be here.

“So, it’s nice to come back to a graduation, although I never anticipated it would be a graduation I would graduating from.

“The degree in itself means so much to me because I genuinely believe in what RGU does, which is why I stayed with it all the way through. It’s an honour to be an honoray graduate, and not just a former employee.”

Mr Harper’s wife, Hilary, and daughter, Elaine, also attended the ceremony to celebrate his achievement.

A career full of achievements

Mr Harper was born and raised in Wick before moving to Aberdeen to study, gaining both his honours degree and a PhD in Chemistry from Aberdeen University.

He entered higher education as a lecturer at the former Robert Gordon Institute of Technology and subsequently progressed to senior-lectureship and became the Head of the School of Applied Sciences.

He stepped up to the role of acting principal in 2010 and again agreed to take on the role of principal for a two-year fixed term in 2018.

In his final period of office, in addition to dealing with the expected challenges, he led the university in its transition off campus due to the Covid pandemic.

He has gained much success throughout his career and has been described as passionate about the university, as well as its staff and students.

RGU’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Steve Olivier, said: “John’s commitment to RGU and higher education will never be forgotten.

“His leadership has ensured that RGU not only grew in strength and impact but continued to achieve its strategic ambitions throughout his career and supported tens of thousands of students, staff and alumni to success and prosperity.”