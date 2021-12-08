Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RGU Graduations: Professor John Harper receives honorary award for 47-year commitment to higher education

By Ellie Milne
December 8, 2021, 6:21 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:25 pm
Professor John Harper Doctor of Science

A former Robert Gordon University (RGU) principal has received an honorary award for his 47-year commitment to higher education.

Professor John Harper was made an honorary Doctor of Science during the winter graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The university’s chancellor, Dame Evelyn Glennie, conferred the honorary award which Mr Harper found out he would achieve when he retired in September 2020.

He said: “It helped me with the emotional tie of leaving as I knew at some stage in the future I would get a chance to return.

“When I retired, one of the regrets I had was that I couldn’t attend my last graduation.

“I used to love attending them. They’re the highlight of the year and the whole purpose of the degree. It’s special to be here.

“So, it’s nice to come back to a graduation, although I never anticipated it would be a graduation I would graduating from.

“The degree in itself means so much to me because I genuinely believe in what RGU does, which is why I stayed with it all the way through. It’s an honour to be an honoray graduate, and not just a former employee.”

Mr Harper’s wife, Hilary, and daughter, Elaine, also attended the ceremony to celebrate his achievement.

Professor John Harper received his honorary award from RGU Chancellor Dame Evelyn Glennie. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

A career full of achievements

Mr Harper was born and raised in Wick before moving to Aberdeen to study, gaining both his honours degree and a PhD in Chemistry from Aberdeen University.

He entered higher education as a lecturer at the former Robert Gordon Institute of Technology and subsequently progressed to senior-lectureship and became the Head of the School of Applied Sciences.

He stepped up to the role of acting principal in 2010 and again agreed to take on the role of principal for a two-year fixed term in 2018.

In his final period of office, in addition to dealing with the expected challenges, he led the university in its transition off campus due to the Covid pandemic.

He has gained much success throughout his career and has been described as passionate about the university, as well as its staff and students.

RGU’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Steve Olivier, said: “John’s commitment to RGU and higher education will never be forgotten.

“His leadership has ensured that RGU not only grew in strength and impact but continued to achieve its strategic ambitions throughout his career and supported tens of thousands of students, staff and alumni to success and prosperity.”

