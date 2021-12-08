Ythan seals: Public urged to keep distance if young pups wash up on north-east shores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ythan seals: Public urged to keep distance if young pups wash up on north-east shores

By Craig Munro
December 8, 2021, 6:30 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 9:05 pm

The public has been asked not to approach any young seals that are washed up on shores around the north-east, as pupping seasons begins.

Visitors to Newburgh Beach are also being urged to be particularly careful with keeping their distance, after video was released of a pup born there late last month.

Just one seal pup is usually born each year on the site at the mouth of the River Ythan, despite the vast numbers that can be seen there at certain times of the year.

All the mothers from the beach travel to other parts of Scotland, such as the Isle of May, to have their pups – except for one, nicknamed ‘Eagle’, who had her latest on November 29.

The birth of her pup signals the beginning of a sensitive period for the colony, as very young seals covered in their juvenile white fur will soon arrive on the Aberdeenshire shoreline alongside their returning mothers.

A seal in the water at Newburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Colin Rennie

They will be particularly vulnerable to separation and must be taught to swim before it burns through its finite reserves of fat, or they will become malnourished, weak and ill.

“There are information signs asking people to visit without disturbing the animals as it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass seals at a haul out site.

“Please follow the instructions on the signs, in particular keeping dogs on leads at all times and keeping your distance.

“The best place to view the seals would be from the south side of the estuary at Newburgh. If you do see anyone disturbing the seals deliberately then please report it by contacting us on 101.”

Pups washing up

Predicted stormy weather over winter may lead people to encounter isolated pups on beaches near them.

Lee Watson, the leader of the Ythan Seal Watch group, said: “Between the weather, the wind and the other storms we might get, we might start to find very young seal pups that are not well fed or injured, and they might start washing up on shores around the north-east coast.

“They could appear on beaches anywhere – it’s not just the Ythan.”

He added: “If you find any pups washing up, keep children away from them, keep dogs on a lead and keep a safe distance.

“Contact the British Divers Marine Life Rescue for advice.”

Safe from storm

Thankfully, the seals on Newburgh Beach were not impacted by the recent storms Arwen or Barra.

At the St Abbs pupping site in the Borders, an estimated 800 young seals died in the last weekend of November when Storm Arwen hit.

Mr Watson explained: “They tend to be OK at the Ythan, they’ve got a lot of shelter there and with it being an estuary there’s more room for them to move around.

“They also move further up the coast to get shelter from the large dune systems at Forvie.”

