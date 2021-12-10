Rallying cry for support as charity Christmas market reopens after storm damage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen’s Christmas market will reopen today after storm damage forced its closure – just in time for a busy shopping weekend.

The Curated in the Quad stalls had been doing a booming trade before becoming one of many Storm Arwen victims.

The market is nestled just beside the Christmas Village in Marischal College, and damage to the historic building meant it had to remain shut last weekend on safety grounds.

The unavoidable setback cost local traders dearly, and charity Charlie House suffered as it benefits from stallholder fees.

But now emergency repairs have been carried out and the market will resume trading at noon.

What Aberdeen Christmas market means to Charlie House

Charlie House’s director of fundraising, Susan Crighton, is now keen to “make the most” of having the yuletide attraction back.

She said: “We are really grateful for all the effort of the council and Codona’s to get it open as quickly as possible.

“This all helps us raise the money we need for Charlie House.

“Local people are being very supportive, and there’s plenty opportunity to treat yourself as well as getting presents.”

The market’s reopening comes just as Charlie House launches a Christmas trail taking visitors on a tour of its city centre spots – finishing with a hot chocolate at the ReCharge cafe.

Still needing to pick up some presents?

Two dozen stalls will be open from Friday to Sunday.

Among this weekend’s stallholders will be Cove Honeybees, which sells locally produced honey.

There will be craft gin and vodka created by Kincardine-based Esker Spirits, and bath goodies made by Candy Clouds.

Organisers saddened by shock closure

The Curated in the Quad market is being organised by Charlie House in partnership with city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “We know the traders and shoppers were disappointed by the unexpected closure due to the storm last week.

“The market has been hugely successful so far.

“With just two shopping weekends before Christmas, this is a great chance to pick up unusual gifts, clothing, food and drink that have been produced locally – while also raising funds for Charlie House.”

‘It feels so Christmassy!’

Stallholder and artist Catherine Redgate, creator of Catherine Redgate Art, will be selling products featuring her own quirky characters and designs.

She said: “I’ve been part of the Quad market events for the last few years and I absolutely love it!

“The chalets make everything feel so Christmassy and it’s a wonderful chance to invite customers in to enjoy the atmosphere.”

Councillor Marie Boulton said: “We are delighted that the Curated in the Quad Christmas market can reopen as planned this weekend following the emergency repairs.”

The Curated in the Quad market will run from noon to 7pm on Fridays, 11am to 7pm on Saturdays and 11am to 6pm on Sundays, until December 19.

For more information, visit the official website. You can learn more about Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal here.