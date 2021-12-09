Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans to turn Aberdeen hotel into student flats rejected over cramped living conditions

By Ben Hendry
December 9, 2021, 12:15 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:21 pm
The Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street. Picture by Scott Baxter
The Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street. Picture by Scott Baxter

Plans to turn a seven-storey hotel into student accommodation have been trashed over concerns the cramped conditions could make young people miserable.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee this morning voted unanimously against proposals for the Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street.

Developers Optimal Student wanted to turn it into accommodation in the city centre for as many as 105 occupants.

But councillors decided the digs would not offer students enough room, or sufficient opportunity to socialise and make friends.

Aberdeen Hilton Garden Inn plans come under the microscope

Council planning officer Aoife Murphy told members the development would “bring more footfall into the area” while urging them to approve the proposal.

But 39 neigbours had written to the local authority calling for the project to be knocked back.

Many objected to sharing a communal courtyard with the students, saying the spot could become blighted by people drinking and taking drugs.

This aerial image from Google Maps shows the courtyard which became a source of contention for residents.

‘We want students to have an excellent experience’

However, the courtyard was not the main concern shared by most elected representatives today.

George Street councillor Sandra Macdonald raised a string of further concerns during the meeting.

The lack of communal space for students to get to know one another came under criticism, along with the size of the rooms.

She said: “My main concern is student welfare.

“Students come to university not just to improve their minds but also to have that social interaction as they are growing up.

“In Aberdeen we want students to come here and have an excellent experience.

“The layout shows a lack of amenity for communal living, doing cooking and that sort of thing.”

Documents submitted by architects offer an idea of the size of the rooms – 

This shows the layout for the fifth floor
And this shows the room students would have if they lived on the second floor.

Small rooms are ‘effectively apartments’

Fellow George Street councillor Michael Hutchison said: “Some of these rooms are as little as 26m squared – with the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in that space.

“That’s effectively an apartment on its own.

“And it doesn’t have the social communal spaces you would usually have.

“It’s an insufficient space for someone to live in, this isn’t the sort of living students should be expecting.”

The back of the Aberdeen Hilton Garden Inn hotel, showing some of the communal courtyard.

Committee convener Marie Boulton “has three students of her own”.

And said even the idea of creating more city centre footfall wasn’t enough for her to back the plans.

She added: “During Covid there have been times where people had to spend more time in their own properties, and we need to make sure students have adequate space.”

All nine members of the planning committee voted against the plans.

