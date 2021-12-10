Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Covid test developed at Aberdeen University more than 99% accurate

By Craig Munro
December 10, 2021, 12:01 am

A new test for detecting Covid antibodies developed in under a year by scientists at Aberdeen University has been found to be more than 99% accurate.

The test, named the Universal EpitoGen test, is designed to stay just as effective in detecting the antibody response to different variants – meaning it could be used to estimate how widely the recently identified Omicron variant is spreading.

It can also tell a person’s long-term immunity to the virus, and whether that immunity came from exposure or from a vaccine.

The team of scientists was led by Professor Mirela Delibegovic from the university, and joined forces with industry partners Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd and NHS Grampian on the project.

Testing by the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) found the Universal Epitogen test detected antibody responses in patient samples with more than 99.5% accuracy and 98.5% specificity.

‘A game-changing technology’

Prof Delibegovic called the results of the accuracy assessment, which would outperform existing Covid tests, “extremely exciting”.

She said: “I would call this, really, a game-changing technology.

“What we’ve been able to do is use artificial intelligence to develop a platform to have not just one single thing in our antibody test but five different things.

“Then we can change them depending on the variants that are coming along, and that’s something that other people, to our knowledge, have not been able to do so far.”

She said in less than 12 months they had both developed the test and shown it can be deployed to mass populations, and work is already underway to see how they may be rolled out in the NHS.

Dr Tiehui Wang, Director of Biologics at Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd, added: “As well as Covid-19, the EpitoGen platform can be used for the development of highly sensitive and specific diagnostic tests for infectious and auto-immune diseases such as Lyme Disease and Type 1 Diabetes.

“The team are now working on development of these in parallel to work on Covid-19.”‘

A number of other tests are also currently in development by the team, including some that can assess the effectiveness of vaccines against new mutations.

The project has been funded by the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office Rapid Response in Covid-19 (RARC-19) research programme.

