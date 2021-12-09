North-east MSP thanks local heroes who ‘saved lives’ after Storms Arwen and Barra

An error occurred. Please try again.

North-east MSP Karen Adam has praised local heroes across the region for stepping in to help those in need in the wake of Storms Arwen and Barra which left many without power and water.

When Storm Arwen the north and north-east on November 26, many residents were left without power and transport was limited due to road and rail blockages.

Many buildings and structures were left damaged and some wooded areas were left flattened including Haddo House and Country Park where an estimated 100,000 trees were uprooted.

Power outages across the north-east occurred with at its peak over 120,000 people were left without power.

It took Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks over a week to restore power to the vast majority of people.

In response to those who had no power for cooking and heating, many local community groups and individuals began opening giving out free food, hot drinks and supplies.

This community effort allowed many residents who were without power to get by as the weather became much colder after the storm’s passing.

Karen Allen, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, also participated in the effort to help those in need providing support for those without electricity, food or water.

She offered her “sincerest thanks” to those who had offered support to those struggling and that working together “saved lives”.

Ms Allen said: “During the storm, my team and I worked with countless individuals, local businesses, and across local authorities to get residents in need the immediate help they required.

Pulling together and working collaboratively saved lives

She went on the name some local businesses that her team collaborated with including The Fife Arms, Boddam Chip Shop, One Pot Stop Food Bar, Little Kitchen Outside Catering, The Grill, The Boyndie Visitor Centre, Portsoy Coffee Shop & Bistro and The Galley.

In addition to food outlets, she also thanked other businesses that offered cleaning services and washing facilities.

She said: “AP Systems in Cullen offered their premises to the public, Clean Banffshire Ltd offered free facilities for people to wash and tumble dry their clothes, and council leisure and community centres opened up across the region to provide much-needed charging points, warmth and washing facilities.

“What we witnessed was nothing short of incredible under unprecedented circumstances.

“I am reassured there is much-needed work underway to ensure preparation for any future crisis similar to what happened during Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

“So again, I want to say a massive thank you to every single person who helped in any way at all, no contribution during this time was small.”