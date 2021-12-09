Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east MSP thanks local heroes who ‘saved lives’ after Storms Arwen and Barra

By Ross Hempseed
December 9, 2021, 7:23 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 7:41 pm
The Fife Arms In Braemar was a command centre for a coordinated response following Storm Arwen.
North-east MSP Karen Adam has praised local heroes across the region for stepping in to help those in need in the wake of Storms Arwen and Barra which left many without power and water.

When Storm Arwen the north and north-east on November 26, many residents were left without power and transport was limited due to road and rail blockages.

Many buildings and structures were left damaged and some wooded areas were left flattened including Haddo House and Country Park where an estimated 100,000 trees were uprooted.

Haddo House and Country Park, like many places, suffered as a result of the extreme weather from Storms Arwen and Barra.

Power outages across the north-east occurred with at its peak over 120,000 people were left without power.

It took Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks over a week to restore power to the vast majority of people.

In response to those who had no power for cooking and heating, many local community groups and individuals began opening giving out free food, hot drinks and supplies.

This community effort allowed many residents who were without power to get by as the weather became much colder after the storm’s passing.

Karen Allen, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, also participated in the effort to help those in need providing support for those without electricity, food or water.

She offered her “sincerest thanks” to those who had offered support to those struggling and that working together “saved lives”.

Ms Allen said: “During the storm, my team and I worked with countless individuals, local businesses, and across local authorities to get residents in need the immediate help they required.

Pulling together and working collaboratively saved lives

She went on the name some local businesses that her team collaborated with including The Fife Arms, Boddam Chip Shop, One Pot Stop Food Bar, Little Kitchen Outside Catering, The Grill, The Boyndie Visitor Centre, Portsoy Coffee Shop & Bistro and The Galley.

In addition to food outlets, she also thanked other businesses that offered cleaning services and washing facilities.

Karen Adam, MSP, has thanked the many community groups and individuals who have helped those in need as a result of the bad weather.

She said: “AP Systems in Cullen offered their premises to the public, Clean Banffshire Ltd offered free facilities for people to wash and tumble dry their clothes, and council leisure and community centres opened up across the region to provide much-needed charging points, warmth and washing facilities.

“What we witnessed was nothing short of incredible under unprecedented circumstances.

“I am reassured there is much-needed work underway to ensure preparation for any future crisis similar to what happened during Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

“So again, I want to say a massive thank you to every single person who helped in any way at all, no contribution during this time was small.”

