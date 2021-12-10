Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Power giant SSEN increases Storm Arwen compensation by 20% as ‘goodwill’ gesture

By David Mackay
December 10, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 12:07 pm
A SSEN van outside a home in the snow.
Some rural homes were without power for more than nine days.

Power giant Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has increased the compensation it is paying homes hit by power cuts during Storm Arwen – describing the move as a “goodwill” gesture.

About 120,000 homes across the Scotland were blacked out after devastating 90mph winds swept across the country.

Some Aberdeenshire homes were forced to endure nearly 10 days without any electricity amid some freezing nights.

SSEN has now stressed an additional payment will be made to affected customers on top of statutory compensation due and the reimbursement of accommodation and food expenses.

Storm Arwen customers could get up to £1,260 compensation

SSEN says it will pay out about £2.5million in compensation to customers affected by Storm Arwen.

The power firm says compensation will be made automatically with money due to be paid before Christmas with priority given to the most affected.

A SSEN sign at a catering van showing "We are serving free food and drinks on behalf of SSEN"
SSEN also arranged free food vans for affected communities. Photo: DCT Media

Chris Burchell, SSEN’s managing director, said: “We recognise this is an exceptional situation and are making a fair and proportionate goodwill increase to the standard compensation available for customers, supporting those most affected.

“This 20% enhancement will be paid automatically and combined with lifting the payment cap, for those last to be reconnected, will result in an additional payment of £560.”

How much compensation will customers get?

SSEN says it will pay out compensation based on increments of 12 hours to homes who were cut off for more than 48 hours after Storm Arwen.

Listed below is the total payment after the 20% extra is included.

  • Two days – £84
  • Three days – £252
  • Four days – £420
  • Five days – £588
  • Six days – £756
  • Seven days – £924
  • Eight days – £1,092
  • Nine days – £1,260

‘Communities stepped up after Storm Arwen’

There was an army of more than 800 SSEN engineers working to restore power after Storm Arwen with some crews transported up from England to help.

However, communities across the north-east also responded by providing warmth and hot food for affected residents.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege and Deputy First Minister John Swinney meeting residents affected by Storm Arwen.
Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege, pictured left, met residents affected by Storm Arwen with Deputy First Minister John Swinney, pictured centre. Photo: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege said: “The impact of Storm Arwen will have created hardship for lots of people and I am hopeful that this announcement will make a difference and keep them resilient in future.

“What our communities have been through in the past week or more has been unprecedented. It is testament to the power and resilience of the communities that they have supported each other throughout this, and my huge thanks to everyone who stepped up.

“The phenomenal work and effort from our partnership teams who have been using every mechanism available to them in challenging circumstances to keep people safe is also important to recognise.”

SSEN says it is making reimbursing hotel and food expenses incurred by households affected by power cuts a priority.

Customers have been urged to submit claims, including receipts, to storm.payments@ssen.co.uk

