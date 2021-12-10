Power giant SSEN increases Storm Arwen compensation by 20% as ‘goodwill’ gesture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Power giant Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has increased the compensation it is paying homes hit by power cuts during Storm Arwen – describing the move as a “goodwill” gesture.

About 120,000 homes across the Scotland were blacked out after devastating 90mph winds swept across the country.

Some Aberdeenshire homes were forced to endure nearly 10 days without any electricity amid some freezing nights.

SSEN has now stressed an additional payment will be made to affected customers on top of statutory compensation due and the reimbursement of accommodation and food expenses.

Storm Arwen customers could get up to £1,260 compensation

SSEN says it will pay out about £2.5million in compensation to customers affected by Storm Arwen.

The power firm says compensation will be made automatically with money due to be paid before Christmas with priority given to the most affected.

Chris Burchell, SSEN’s managing director, said: “We recognise this is an exceptional situation and are making a fair and proportionate goodwill increase to the standard compensation available for customers, supporting those most affected.

“This 20% enhancement will be paid automatically and combined with lifting the payment cap, for those last to be reconnected, will result in an additional payment of £560.”

How much compensation will customers get?

SSEN says it will pay out compensation based on increments of 12 hours to homes who were cut off for more than 48 hours after Storm Arwen.

Listed below is the total payment after the 20% extra is included.

Two days – £84

Three days – £252

Four days – £420

Five days – £588

Six days – £756

Seven days – £924

Eight days – £1,092

Nine days – £1,260

‘Communities stepped up after Storm Arwen’

There was an army of more than 800 SSEN engineers working to restore power after Storm Arwen with some crews transported up from England to help.

However, communities across the north-east also responded by providing warmth and hot food for affected residents.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege said: “The impact of Storm Arwen will have created hardship for lots of people and I am hopeful that this announcement will make a difference and keep them resilient in future.

“What our communities have been through in the past week or more has been unprecedented. It is testament to the power and resilience of the communities that they have supported each other throughout this, and my huge thanks to everyone who stepped up.

“The phenomenal work and effort from our partnership teams who have been using every mechanism available to them in challenging circumstances to keep people safe is also important to recognise.”

SSEN says it is making reimbursing hotel and food expenses incurred by households affected by power cuts a priority.

Customers have been urged to submit claims, including receipts, to storm.payments@ssen.co.uk