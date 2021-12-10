Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Construction firm accused of ‘not protecting’ workers with alleged lack of Covid measures in place

By Lauren Taylor
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 7:56 pm
Cala Homes accused of putting "production over lives" after workers told to "continue as normal" despite alleged Covid cases.

A north-east construction worker has accused his bosses of putting “production over lives” after allegedly being told to “continue as normal” despite cases of Covid being found on sites.

The whistleblower claimed that several Cala Homes sites across the north-east have cases of Covid, with workers being told to “continue as normal” and that it is “nothing to do with them”.

Cala is building properties at sites including Craibstone, Cults, Grandholm and Persley Den, and the worker suggested that managers and other workers often travel between the sites.

Cala Homes construction site at Grandholm in Aberdeen taken earlier this year. Picture by Darrell Benns.

They have contractors travelling from Dundee and Montrose to carry out work on the sites, and everyone is forced to work together according to the worker.

He also claimed that Cala Homes do not provide the workers with face masks or hand sanitiser.

He said: “We’re around everybody and they’re not protecting us, some sites have got no running water for us, no hot water for us, no ventilation in the facilities.

“We’ve all just been left to it as long as the houses keep getting built.”

Cala Homes have refuted this and insisted there is running water on all of their sites.

Fear of ‘losing out’ on Christmas because of Covid

The whistleblower claimed that workers are not to talk about Covid, and if they do they are “ostracised from everyone, disciplined and bullied”.

He added: “That’s across all their developments, there’s a few of us who speak about it and all feel the same, that this is just getting out of hand now.

“We’re getting told that people are on holiday when really, they’re at home because they tested positive.”

In June, another worker alleged that Cala Homes told staff if they go home showing symptoms, or even go for a test, they will not get their wage.

The worker said this is “ongoing” and if anyone does test positive on site for Covid, those who were in close contact are told to wait for track and trace which could take a few days.

He said the threat of not being paid is an effective “deterrent” for anyone to self-isolate.

“Obviously, we’re all a bit concerned,” he said. “We’ve all got kids and some of the kids are poorly at the moment and it’s coming up to Christmas.

“You don’t want to lose money this time of year.

“If any of us was to get it then we’re going to end up losing out on our Christmas.

“It seems to us that it is production over lives, really. Sounds a bit extreme, but that’s what it is really, people are dying from it.

“As long as they keep production up our family and our health doesn’t matter.”

Cala Homes insist measures are ‘robust and appropriate’

However, a spokeswoman for Cala Homes North insisted that following an investigation into the raised concerns, the company “remain confident” they have all the appropriate safety measures in place.

She said: “The safety of those working on our sites is our number one priority and we have robust health and safety procedures, and strict Covid-specific measures, in place to help protect our team, our customers and local communities.

“These policies are continually reviewed to ensure they reflect the latest Government guidance.

Cala Homes construction site at Grandholm in Aberdeen taken earlier this year. Picture by Darrell Benns.

“When we are informed of Covid cases, we act swiftly and in line with Government advice and Cala’s own robust policies.

“We support staff who need to get tested or self-isolate and require anyone with symptoms of the virus or who test positive to remain off site and isolate as per Government guidelines.

“We have been made aware of the concerns raised, these have been investigated and we remain confident that we have robust and appropriate safety measures in place across our sites.”

