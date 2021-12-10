Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charity desperately appeals for help to get 4,000 last-minute children’s gifts

By Ross Hempseed
December 10, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 6:24 pm
Instant Neighbour are collecting Christmas gifts but are short for the nearly 3,800 kids they have registered. Picture by Kath Flannery
Instant Neighbour are collecting Christmas gifts but are short for the nearly 3,800 kids they have registered. Picture by Kath Flannery

An Aberdeen charity has desperately appealed for donations after revealing 3,800 kids could wake up with nothing to open this Christmas.

For the last 30 years, Instant Neighbour has run the Giving Tree scheme, which allows the public to pick a gift tag from one of the many trees dotted around public spaces.

The tags feature an age and sex of a child who may otherwise not have anything to open on Christmas morning.

But this year, there has been a huge drop in donations and the charity has admitted it is 3,800 gifts short with just two weeks to go.

One of the trees on display in a shopping centre had 800 tags on it, but only 300 were picked.

Amazon wishlist set up for last-minute help

While Rosie Green, leader of the Giving Tree scheme, thanked the public for their kindness and support, she appealed for some last-minute help.

In particular, the charity is short of gifts for those aged 13 to 18, so an Amazon wish list has been created with items that people can purchase.

The team are also concerned that as several organisations use the term Giving Tree, people may be sending their purchased gift to the wrong place.

🎄 find the Instant Neighbour Giving Tree in the Trinity Centre near Trespass and Greggs! We’ll be accepting gifts in…

Posted by Aberdeen Trinity Centre on Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Scot Livingstone, from Instant Neighbour, also believes with all the uncertainty around Covid that people may just not have been out to pick up a tag.

“We think a lot of people are looking after themselves and just being very careful,” she said.

“We don’t know what is going to happen this Christmas with lockdown and a new variant, so there that could also be an element of that as well.”

“We have also had instances where other charities have contacted us saying that someone has dropped off a Giving Tree gift, but it’s your Giving Tree gift.

“It might be the case that people think they are giving to us but they’re not. We have a strategy that we know works, it has just been an uphill struggle this year.”

