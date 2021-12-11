Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Closing time for another Banff pub? Central Bar could be turned into hairdresser

By Ben Hendry
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
There might never be another pint pulled at Banff's Central Bar
There might never be another pint pulled at Banff's Central Bar

Banff’s Central Bar could be for the chop – with plans put forward to turn it into a hair salon.

The Boyndie Street pub has been up for sale for a while, with no buyers coming forward.

Applicant Izabela Topa-Oljasz, a beautician who lives in Banff, is now hoping to give the building a makeover.

It comes at a time when the future of the town’s Ship Inn is also up in the air, and locals have bemoaned a lack of pubs in the town.

The owners of the Ship Inn want to turn it into two flats, but have faced complaints from residents and fans of the movie Local Hero.

The interior was used for several scenes in the 1983 film.

‘Changing attitudes’ to blame for Central Bar’s demise?

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Stephen Brown Architects say any work would be “minimal”, with screen walls and sinks to be added.

And the documents explain that there is little hope for it to continue as a pub.

The forms state: “In common with many similar public house premises, the Central Bar has been for sale for a considerable time.

“[This is] primarily due to a declining market as social attitudes change – greatly advanced by the effects of Covid-19.

“A change of use would ensure that the premises is … not allowed to deteriorate.

“The proposal for a hair salon is, we consider, an appropriate use.”

If approved, the Central Bar sign on the gable wall would be painted over promptly.

Shortage of pubs in Banff?

During a recent Aberdeenshire Council meeting about the Ship Inn, local quantity surveyor Julian Watson discussed the lack of pubs in Banff.

The town now has just three – the Railway Inn, Market Arms and Castle Bar.

Mr Watson told elected members that having several options ultimately benefits every drinking spot in the town.

Are you one of the enthusiastic revellers enjoying this gig at Banff’s Central Bar in 2009?

You can see the plans for yourself here, and read our columnist Colin Farquhar’s homage to the Ship Inn below. 

Colin Farquhar: Banff’s Ship Inn is so much more than a pub – it’s a huge part of our cultural history

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]