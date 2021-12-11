Closing time for another Banff pub? Central Bar could be turned into hairdresser

An error occurred. Please try again.

Banff’s Central Bar could be for the chop – with plans put forward to turn it into a hair salon.

The Boyndie Street pub has been up for sale for a while, with no buyers coming forward.

Applicant Izabela Topa-Oljasz, a beautician who lives in Banff, is now hoping to give the building a makeover.

It comes at a time when the future of the town’s Ship Inn is also up in the air, and locals have bemoaned a lack of pubs in the town.

The owners of the Ship Inn want to turn it into two flats, but have faced complaints from residents and fans of the movie Local Hero.

The interior was used for several scenes in the 1983 film.

‘Changing attitudes’ to blame for Central Bar’s demise?

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Stephen Brown Architects say any work would be “minimal”, with screen walls and sinks to be added.

And the documents explain that there is little hope for it to continue as a pub.

The forms state: “In common with many similar public house premises, the Central Bar has been for sale for a considerable time.

“[This is] primarily due to a declining market as social attitudes change – greatly advanced by the effects of Covid-19.

“A change of use would ensure that the premises is … not allowed to deteriorate.

“The proposal for a hair salon is, we consider, an appropriate use.”

If approved, the Central Bar sign on the gable wall would be painted over promptly.

Shortage of pubs in Banff?

During a recent Aberdeenshire Council meeting about the Ship Inn, local quantity surveyor Julian Watson discussed the lack of pubs in Banff.

The town now has just three – the Railway Inn, Market Arms and Castle Bar.

Mr Watson told elected members that having several options ultimately benefits every drinking spot in the town.

