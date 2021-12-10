Stonehaven Fireballs will be going ahead this year, organisers confirm

An error occurred. Please try again.

The organisers of the popular Stonehaven Fireballs have confirmed the ceremony will be going ahead on Hogmanay this year.

At the popular event, crowds gather on the Aberdeenshire town’s High Street to watch men and women welcome in the new year by swinging flaming balls around their heads.

The most recent ceremony, which took place in 2019, attracted thousands of people from near and far.

Last year’s Fireballs were cancelled two months before they were due to take place, amid concerns about large gatherings at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties of social distancing.

But today, exactly three weeks before Hogmanay, organisers posted on social media to confirm the 2021 event would be going ahead – with strict measures in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

So it’s official , we are good to go !! ☄️☄️ Posted by The Stonehaven Fireballs on Friday, 10 December 2021

The online statement said: “Please expect to be checked for Covid vaccination certificates, negative lateral flow tests or exemption certificates. This is required by law.

“Trained Marshals will not ask for any details of disabilities or health conditions but merely proof of the existence of a valid exemption document.”

It continued: “The Stonehaven Fireballs Association will not refuse entry to those who are exempt provided that the individual can provide acceptable evidence.

“Please note a negative Covid-19 test result cannot be accepted as an alternative to evidence of vaccination.”

Although masks will not be mandatory for people attending the ceremony, they will be encouraged, and hand sanitiser will also be made available.

The confirmation has come on the same day the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised people to cancel their Christmas parties amid fears about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.