Have you seen Santa? Light up Santa stolen from charity display near Balmedie

By Lauren Robertson
December 13, 2021, 7:38 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 6:26 pm
The light up Santa is around 6ft tall.
A light up, waving Santa has been stolen from a charity display in Aberdeenshire.

The Belhelvie community are “appalled and saddened” by the theft, because the decoration was donated by a local resident.

This particular Santa is an outdoor decoration that stands around 6ft tall and about 4ft wide. Changing lights make it appear as if he is waving.

Police in Ellon believe the theft took place between 10pm on Sunday December 5 and 7am on Monday December 6.

PC Murray said: “It was part of a charity light display and it was made and donated by a local resident to the village.

“The theft has had a big impact on the village who are totally appalled and saddened by the incident.”

Anyone who has information on Santa’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number PS-20211206-1961.

