All Aberdeenshire Covid vaccine clinics open for drop-ins following booster update

Starting from Monday, all Aberdeenshire vaccine clinics will be open for drop-in appointments for Covid booster jabs.

This means anyone attending any of the involved clinics to get their first, second or third dose of a vaccine will not have to book in advance.

The Aberdeenshire clinics involved in the Covid booster drop-ins are in Huntly, Banchory, Stonehaven, Macduff, Fraserburgh, and Peterhead, all of which are open Monday to Friday.

Inverurie’s clinic was also accepting walk-ins, but they have since reached capacity with a surge of people coming forward.

The vaccine centre in Elgin will also start offering drop-in times, but they will be advertised when possible.

NHS Grampian has told locals that drop-in appointments do not apply to clinics in Aberdeen city centre.

Anyone who would still rather book an appointment to get their vaccine is able to do so on the NHS website.

Push for booster vaccinations

Following increased numbers of the Omicron variant spreading across the country, it was announced on Sunday that everyone over the age of 18 will soon be able to get their booster jab.

As of Monday morning, those over the age of 30 are now eligible to go and get their booster vaccine.

Urging people to get their Covid booster jabs, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said how important it was for everyone to do so.

“Even if you’ve been double vaccinated, we know your immunity against Covid-19 wanes over time,” he explained.

“Getting your booster is even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Please do so as soon as possible.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the country on the current Covid situation in an address to parliament on Tuesday.