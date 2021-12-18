Why you want a Christmas Day dress

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dressing for Christmas Day is a tricky one. Yes it’s a special occasion, but a lot of it is likely to be spent being horizontal on the sofa with a tummy full of turkey (or plant-based alternative).

With so many conflicting activities all in one day, it’s hard to know what to wear for the best.

At any given moment we could be stirring gravy, greeting guests, attending church, going out for lunch, tidying up, lying down, or battling the elements on the traditional Christmas Day walk.

In years past a chance to wear our joggers all day while snaffling Matchmakers would have been something of a novelty – now we just call that home working.

So to set this day apart from all the others, a little dressing up seems in order.

Something that is special but comfortable, festive but not too fancy.

Metallic wide-legged trousers or shimmery jumpsuit might be a good place to start.

To avoid feeling silly by being totally overdressed in your own home, regular pants can be elevated with a sparkly blouse, while a statement sequin skirt can be offset with a perfectly ordinary top.

If that all seems like too much effort, retailers such as Joe Browns have made it easy with their Christmas Day dresses.

Adorned with reindeer and snow scenes, these outfits are only really suitable for once a year, which may be a good thing as the whole idea is to have something special for the big day.

Your very own Christmas Day dress could be just the thing to make your wish list complete.