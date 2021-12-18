Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why you want a Christmas Day dress

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
The Christmas Day Dress, £60, Joe Browns.
The Christmas Day Dress, £60, Joe Browns.

Dressing for Christmas Day is a tricky one. Yes it’s a special occasion, but a lot of it is likely to be spent being horizontal on the sofa with a tummy full of turkey (or plant-based alternative).

Radiant Reindeer Top, £35, Joe Browns.

With so many conflicting activities all in one day, it’s hard to know what to wear for the best.

Ravishing Reindeer Dress, £40, Joe Browns.

At any given moment we could be stirring gravy, greeting guests, attending church, going out for lunch, tidying up, lying down, or battling the elements on the traditional Christmas Day walk.

Christmas Slash Neck Sweatshirt, £28, Lipsy.

In years past a chance to wear our joggers all day while snaffling Matchmakers would have been something of a novelty – now we just call that home working.

So to set this day apart from all the others, a little dressing up seems in order.

Ruffle Detail Printed Midi Dress, £50, Very.

Something that is special but comfortable, festive but not too fancy.

Metallic wide-legged trousers or shimmery jumpsuit might be a good place to start.

The Sequin Trouser Anthracite, £135, Hope Fashion.

To avoid feeling silly by being totally overdressed in your own home, regular pants can be elevated with a sparkly blouse, while a statement sequin skirt can be offset with a perfectly ordinary top.

Colour block sequin blouse, £35, Very.
Chi Chi Sequin Midi Skirt, £65, Very.

If that all seems like too much effort, retailers such as Joe Browns have made it easy with their Christmas Day dresses.

Elegant Christmas Jacket, £95, Joe Browns.

Adorned with reindeer and snow scenes, these outfits are only really suitable for once a year, which may be a good thing as the whole idea is to have something special for the big day.

Your very own Christmas Day dress could be just the thing to make your wish list complete.

Joyful Jacquard Tunic, £40, Joe Browns.

 

